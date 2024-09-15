Orono Boys and GSA Girls Win Bucksport Invitational X-C Meet

The Orono Boys and GSA Girls Cross Country Teams won the Bucksport Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday, September 14th.

Ben Arsenault from Orono won the Boy's Meet with a time of 16:43.80 and Clara White from Orono won the Girl's Meet with a time of 19:42.80

Competing were runners from Bangor Christian, Bucksport, Central, Deer Isle-Stonington, GSA, Machias, Mattanawcook Academy Narraguagus, Orono, Sumner, and Washington Academy.

The Boy's Teams scores were

Orono 15 GSA 49 Buckport 99 Sumner 100 Washington Academy 116 Machias Central 174

The Girl's Teams scores were

GSA 15

The Girl's Varsity individual times may be found HERE. The Girl's JV Individual times may be found HERE. The Boy's Varsity individual times may be found HERE. The Boy's JV individual times may be found HERE.

