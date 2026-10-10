Pendales Cross Country Races at Hermon High School [RESULTS]
The Pendales Cross Country Races were held at Hermon High School on Saturday, October 10th.
In the Girl's Race the Team Scores were
- Presque Isle - 31
- Caribou - 42
- MDI - 52
The Top 10 Girl's Individual Results were
- Emma Graves - Caribou 19:23.22
- Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle 19:58.19
- Lillian Johnson - Presque Isle 20:06.15
- Maddie Kane - Ellsworth 20:16.39
- Jenna Strid - Caribou 20:27.74
- Kulani Granholm - MDI 20:37.79
- Taylor York - Presque Isle 20:55.44
- Isabella Albert - Caribou 21.35.26
- Cristina Mobley - MDI 21:51.17
- Marie Johnson - Presque Isle 22:19.55
To see all the Individual Girl's results click HERE
In the Boy's race, the Teams scores were
- Caribou - 33
- Presque Isle - 69
- MDI - 79
- Hermon - 89
- Foxcroft Academy - 108
- Ellsworth - 130
The Top 10 Boy's individual finishers were
- Pierce Gorneault - Caribou 16:45.00
- Teworlde Stewart - Caribou 17:24.95
- Peyton Gorneault - Caribou 18:00.59
- Jeremy Charette - Presque Isle 18:02.30
- Noah Ferioli - Foxcroft Academy 18:03.90
- Ethan Eakright - Foxcroft Academy 18:04.27
- James Goddard - MDI 18:13.32
- Aidan Humphrey - MDI 18:17:46
- Connor Meile - Presque Isle 18:28.23
- Brayden DeWitt - Hermon 18:29.23
To see all the individual Boy's results click HERE
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