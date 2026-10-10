The Pendales Cross Country Races were held at Hermon High School on Saturday, October 10th.

In the Girl's Race the Team Scores were

Presque Isle - 31 Caribou - 42 MDI - 52

The Top 10 Girl's Individual Results were

Emma Graves - Caribou 19:23.22 Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle 19:58.19 Lillian Johnson - Presque Isle 20:06.15 Maddie Kane - Ellsworth 20:16.39 Jenna Strid - Caribou 20:27.74 Kulani Granholm - MDI 20:37.79 Taylor York - Presque Isle 20:55.44 Isabella Albert - Caribou 21.35.26 Cristina Mobley - MDI 21:51.17 Marie Johnson - Presque Isle 22:19.55

To see all the Individual Girl's results click HERE

In the Boy's race, the Teams scores were

Caribou - 33 Presque Isle - 69 MDI - 79 Hermon - 89 Foxcroft Academy - 108 Ellsworth - 130

The Top 10 Boy's individual finishers were

Pierce Gorneault - Caribou 16:45.00 Teworlde Stewart - Caribou 17:24.95 Peyton Gorneault - Caribou 18:00.59 Jeremy Charette - Presque Isle 18:02.30 Noah Ferioli - Foxcroft Academy 18:03.90 Ethan Eakright - Foxcroft Academy 18:04.27 James Goddard - MDI 18:13.32 Aidan Humphrey - MDI 18:17:46 Connor Meile - Presque Isle 18:28.23 Brayden DeWitt - Hermon 18:29.23

To see all the individual Boy's results click HERE

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