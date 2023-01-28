Orono Boys Explode for 29 Points in 3rd Quarter – Beat Foxcroft Academy 74-52 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team scored 32 points in their 1st Half against Foxcroft Academy Friday night, but in the 3rd Quarter they exploded for 29 points, in their 74-52 victory over the Ponies in Orono.

Orono led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the end of the 1st Half. After their 3rd Quarter eruption, the Red Riots led 61-42.

Orono was led by Ben Franics with 24 points while Pierce Walston had 22 points. Ellis Spaulding had 10 points. The Red Riots poured in 10 3-pointers. Ben Francis had 4 3's, Brady Hews and Ellis Spaulding each had 2 3's and Pierce Walston and Will Francis had a 3-pointer. Orono was 12-21 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Jadon Richard and Caden Crocker, both finishing with 11 points. The Ponies had 6 3-pointers, with Crocker draining 2, and Richard, Devin Henderson, Silas Topalski and Adam Conner each adding 1 3-pointer. The Ponies were 10-19 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 13-2. They play at Houlton on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 9-4 and will play at John Bapst on Tuesday, January 31st at 8 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Ponies Boys 13 13 16 10 52 Orono Boys 17 15 29 13 74

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jadon Richard 11 4 1 - 1 Silas Topolski 5 1 1 - - Devin Henderson 3 - 1 - 1 Wyatt Rayfield 5 1 - 3 4 Cameron Chase 2 1 - - - Ashton Ade 0 - - - - Caden Crocker 11 - 2 5 7 Kaiden Whitten 0 - - - - Adam Conner 9 3 1 - 2 Jackson Smith 0 - - - - Fernando Oliveira 5 2 - 1 2 Ivan Mutafchin 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 12 6 10 19

Orono