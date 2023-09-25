Orono Boys Shutout Houlton 5-0

The Orono Boys Soccer Team traveled up to Houlton coming away with the 5-0 over the Houlton Shiretowners on Monday, September 25th.

Jay Tweedie scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Nick Agrawal scored a goal and Brady Hews had an assist.

Eli Swartz and Joseph Bean combined in net to secure the clean sheet for the Red Riots.

Orono is now 3-4-2 and will host Washington Academy on Saturday, September 30th at 2 p.m.

Houlton is 0-7 and will head to Madawaska on Wednesday, September 27th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to David Hamel for the information.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com