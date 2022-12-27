Orono Boys Stay Unbeaten – Top Washington Academy 56-40 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team beat Washington Academy 56-40 in Orono on Tuesday night, December 27th, to stay unbeaten, and set up the Battle of Unbeatens with Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th.

Washington Academy jumped out to a 21-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Orono outscored the Raiders 16-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 32-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring Washington Academy 11-4 in the 3rd Quarter, the Red Riots led 43-30.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 17 points and 1 3-pointer. Sebastian Vanidestine had 12 points. Ellis Spaulding had 11 points and 3 3-pointers. Brady Hews also had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 1-5 from the free throw line

Washington Academy was led by Clay Crosman who had 12 points and 2 3-pointers. Donavan Marzoll had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Braedyn Thatch had a 3-pointer. The Raiders were 2-6 from the free throw line

Orono is now 5-0. They will play at Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Washington Academy is 2-2. They will host Mt. View on Thursday, December 29th at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohtala for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 21 5 4 10 40 Orono Boys 16 16 11 13 56

Box Score

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Clay Crosman 12 3 2 - - Colby Moholland 0 - - - - Gabe Leighton 7 3 - 1 2 Harley Ingrish 0 - - - - Carter Wannemacher 0 - - - - Donavan Marzoll 11 1 3 - - Braedyn Thatcher 5 1 1 - - Max Cates 0 - - - - Michael Taylor 0 - - - 2 Brandon Porter 0 - - - - Ben Hennessey 0 - - - - Ben Griffen 5 2 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 10 6 2 6

Orono