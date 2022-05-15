Orono Girls 1st Brewer Boys 1st in Track and Field Meet at Brewer May 14
Track and Field Teams from Bangor Christian, Brewer, Caribou, Orono and Washington Academy competed at the Brewer Community School on a scorching Saturday, May 14th. When the throwing, running and jumping was over the Orono Girls and Brewer Boys came out on top. Here are the team standings.
Girls
- Orono - 163
- Brewer - 1097
- Washington Academy - 45
- Caribou - 41
- Bangor Christian - 5
Boys
- Brewer - 147
- Orono - 83
- Washington Academy - 69
- Caribou - 62
- Bangor Christian - 24
To see all the individual times, heights and distances click HERE
