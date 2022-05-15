Orono Girls 1st Brewer Boys 1st in Track and Field Meet at Brewer May 14

Track and Field Teams from Bangor Christian, Brewer, Caribou, Orono and Washington Academy competed at the Brewer Community School on a scorching Saturday, May 14th. When the throwing, running and jumping was over the Orono Girls and Brewer Boys came out on top. Here are the team standings.

Girls

Orono - 163 Brewer - 1097 Washington Academy - 45 Caribou - 41 Bangor Christian - 5

Boys

Brewer - 147 Orono - 83 Washington Academy - 69 Caribou - 62 Bangor Christian - 24

To see all the individual times, heights and distances click HERE

