Orono Girls Top John Bapst 42-37 [STATS]

Orono Girls Top John Bapst 42-37 [STATS]

Cross Insurance Center Center Court Photo Chris Popper

The Orono Girls Basketball Team went 8-15 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter making enough free throws to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 42-37 at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, January 26th.

Orono led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-11 at the end of the 1st Half. John Bapst outscored Orono 14-4 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the Red Riot lead to 9 points, 34-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Clarise Bell with 16 points and Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 16-29 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Clarise Bell.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game high 17 points and Kaylee Horr with 14 points. The Crusaders were 8-10 from the free throw line with 3 3-pointers. Horr had 2 3's and Gaetani 1 3-pointer for John Bapst.

Orono is now 3-9 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th

John Bapst is 1-10 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Orono Girls13174842
John Bapst Crusaders Girls56141237

Box Score

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Clarise Bell16422613
5Emma LaBelle000000
11Sydney Ronco000000
13Angelina Pitt000000
15Mary Hillary Whitmore000000
21Hannah Sinclair211000
23Lauryn Brown13330712
25Emerson Walston300034
31Aliyah Sapiel844000
33Chloe LaBree000000
43Riley Murray000000
45Kate Higgins000000
TOTALS42121021629

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins000000
5Kylie Dempsey000000
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee000000
12Lauren Hogan211000
14Lillian Higgins411022
20Jane Wu000000
22Kaylee Horr1442244
23Claire Gaetani1776122
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross000002
32Kendra Fournier000000
34Sophia Ward000000
40Brynn Schroder000000
TOTALS3713103810
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top