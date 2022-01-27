Orono Girls Top John Bapst 42-37 [STATS]
The Orono Girls Basketball Team went 8-15 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter making enough free throws to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 42-37 at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, January 26th.
Orono led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-11 at the end of the 1st Half. John Bapst outscored Orono 14-4 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the Red Riot lead to 9 points, 34-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Orono was led by Clarise Bell with 16 points and Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 16-29 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Clarise Bell.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game high 17 points and Kaylee Horr with 14 points. The Crusaders were 8-10 from the free throw line with 3 3-pointers. Horr had 2 3's and Gaetani 1 3-pointer for John Bapst.
Orono is now 3-9 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th
John Bapst is 1-10 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, February 1st.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Orono Girls
|13
|17
|4
|8
|42
|John Bapst Crusaders Girls
|5
|6
|14
|12
|37
Box Score
Orono
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Clarise Bell
|16
|4
|2
|2
|6
|13
|5
|Emma LaBelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Sydney Ronco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Angelina Pitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mary Hillary Whitmore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Hannah Sinclair
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lauryn Brown
|13
|3
|3
|0
|7
|12
|25
|Emerson Walston
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|31
|Aliyah Sapiel
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Chloe LaBree
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Riley Murray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Kate Higgins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|12
|10
|2
|16
|29
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jamey Satterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Jane Wu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|14
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|17
|7
|6
|1
|2
|2
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sophia Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|13
|10
|3
|8
|10