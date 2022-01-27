Orono Girls Top John Bapst 42-37 [STATS]

The Orono Girls Basketball Team went 8-15 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter making enough free throws to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 42-37 at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, January 26th.

Orono led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-11 at the end of the 1st Half. John Bapst outscored Orono 14-4 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the Red Riot lead to 9 points, 34-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Clarise Bell with 16 points and Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 16-29 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Clarise Bell.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game high 17 points and Kaylee Horr with 14 points. The Crusaders were 8-10 from the free throw line with 3 3-pointers. Horr had 2 3's and Gaetani 1 3-pointer for John Bapst.

Orono is now 3-9 and will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 27th

John Bapst is 1-10 and plays at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Girls 13 17 4 8 42 John Bapst Crusaders Girls 5 6 14 12 37

Box Score

Orono

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Clarise Bell 16 4 2 2 6 13 5 Emma LaBelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Sydney Ronco 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Angelina Pitt 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Mary Hillary Whitmore 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Hannah Sinclair 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Lauryn Brown 13 3 3 0 7 12 25 Emerson Walston 3 0 0 0 3 4 31 Aliyah Sapiel 8 4 4 0 0 0 33 Chloe LaBree 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Riley Murray 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Kate Higgins 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 12 10 2 16 29

John Bapst