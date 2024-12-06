Orono Rallies to Beat MDI 56-46 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Orono Red Riots rallied to beat the MDI Trojans 56-46 in the opening game for both teams on Friday night, December 6th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor.

MDI led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The game was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half when Brady Hews hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. In the 2nd Half Orono outscored MDI 23-11, with the 3rd Quarter the decisive Quarter as the Red Riots outscored MDI 13-4.

Orono was led by Bergen Sodenberg with 22 points. Will Francis had 13 points and Brady Hewes had 11 point. The Red Riots drained 8 3-pointers with Sodenberg hitting 6 of them. Francis and Hews each had a 3-pointer. Orono was 10-17 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by James Witham with 15 points. Jarron Biekert finished with 8 points and Kenneth Stillwell playing in his 1st varsity game had 7 points. MDI had 6 3-pointers with Witham hitting 2 3's. Mason LaPointe, Dylan Stoll and Lincoln Gray each had a 3-pointer. MDI was 6-8 from the free throw line.

Orono begins the season at 1-0. The Red Riots will travel to East Machias to play Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

MDI is 0-1. They will host the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, December 11th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, December 8th. Voting for Week 1 will take place December 9th- 12 with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 13 20 13 10 56 MDI Boys 17 16 4 9 46

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Al-Khader Wise 0 0 - - - - Brady Hewes 11 5 4 1 - 3 Saladin Wise 0 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 0 0 - - - - Wesley Crouse 0 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 0 0 - - - - Bergen Sodenberg 22 7 1 6 2 2 Will Francis 13 3 2 1 6 9 Will Runco 0 0 - - - - Johnny Jones 3 1 1 - 1 1 Lucas Hernandez 0 0 - - - - Matt Allen 1 0 - - 1 2 Noah Schaff 6 3 3 - - - TOTALS 56 19 11 8 10 17

MDI

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mason LaPointe 3 1 - 1 - - James Witham 15 5 3 2 3 4 Dylan Stoll 7 3 2 1 - - Cal Hodgdon 1 0 - - 1 2 Jarron Biekert 8 4 4 - - - James Hanscom 0 0 - - - - Lincoln Gray 5 1 - 1 2 2 Preston Tripp 0 0 - - - - Kenneth Stilwell 7 3 2 1 - - Trevor Brophy 0 0 - - - - Coe Thurston 0 0 - - - - Henry Trombetto 0 0 - - - - James Downey 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 17 11 6 6 8

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos