Orono Rallies to Beat MDI 56-46 [STATS/PHOTOS]

December 6, 2024 Photo Walter Churchill

The Orono Red Riots rallied to beat the MDI Trojans 56-46 in the opening game for both teams on Friday night, December 6th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor.

MDI led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The game was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half when Brady Hews hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. In the 2nd Half Orono outscored MDI 23-11, with the 3rd Quarter the decisive Quarter as the Red Riots outscored MDI 13-4.

Orono was led by Bergen Sodenberg with 22 points. Will Francis had 13 points and Brady Hewes had 11 point. The Red Riots drained 8 3-pointers with Sodenberg hitting 6 of them. Francis and Hews each had a 3-pointer. Orono was 10-17 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by James Witham with 15 points. Jarron Biekert finished with 8 points and Kenneth Stillwell playing in his 1st varsity game had 7 points. MDI had 6 3-pointers with Witham hitting 2 3's. Mason LaPointe, Dylan Stoll and Lincoln Gray each had a 3-pointer. MDI was 6-8 from the free throw line.

Orono begins the season at 1-0. The Red Riots will travel to East Machias to play Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

MDI is 0-1. They will host the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, December 11th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Orono Boys1320131056
MDI Boys17164946

 

Box Score

Orono

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Al-Khader Wise00----
Brady Hewes11541-3
Saladin Wise00----
Kason Bagley00----
Wesley Crouse00----
Jack Brewer00----
Bergen Sodenberg2271622
Will Francis1332169
Will Runco00----
Johnny Jones311-11
Lucas Hernandez00----
Matt Allen10--12
Noah Schaff633---
TOTALS56191181017

MDI

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mason LaPointe31-1--
James Witham1553234
Dylan Stoll7321--
Cal Hodgdon10--12
Jarron Biekert844---
James Hanscom00----
Lincoln Gray51-122
Preston Tripp00----
Kenneth Stilwell7321--
Trevor Brophy00----
Coe Thurston00----
Henry Trombetto00----
James Downey00----
TOTALS461711668

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

