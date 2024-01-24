Orono’s Ruth White Wins 3rd Consecutive Maine Gatorade Female Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Make it a hat-trick for Orono High School's Ruth White! White was awarded her 3rd consecutive Maine Gatorade Female Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

She has now won the award for her Sophomore, Junior and Senior years.

Ruth also was won the Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year, last year, for the 2022-23 season.

Yesterday's award gives her 4 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year awards. She certainly deserves to be a spokesperson for Gatorade!

White finished 6th in the National Foot Locker Championship on December 9th.

On November 16th, Ruth signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Division 1 Boise State in the Fall of 2023.

