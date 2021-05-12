Patriots’ ’21 Schedule Leaked; What’s Most Intriguing Game? [Poll]

In a timeless tradition of the NFL's annual schedule release day, it appears certain team's full schedules are being leaked ahead of tonight's prime time TV special.

Now, thanks to the magic of Twitter, it appears we can view the Patriots' 2021 schedule some seven hours early, the first 17-game schedule in franchise and NFL history:

If this in fact proves to be the Patriots' upcoming schedule (and it's since been confirmed by Jeff Howe, the Pats' beat writer for The Athletic) which game intrigues you the most?

Based on the schedule shown above, how do you think the Pats will fare in 2021?