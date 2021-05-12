Patriots’ ’21 Schedule Leaked; What’s Most Intriguing Game? [Poll]
In a timeless tradition of the NFL's annual schedule release day, it appears certain team's full schedules are being leaked ahead of tonight's prime time TV special.
Now, thanks to the magic of Twitter, it appears we can view the Patriots' 2021 schedule some seven hours early, the first 17-game schedule in franchise and NFL history:
If this in fact proves to be the Patriots' upcoming schedule (and it's since been confirmed by Jeff Howe, the Pats' beat writer for The Athletic) which game intrigues you the most?
Based on the schedule shown above, how do you think the Pats will fare in 2021?
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.