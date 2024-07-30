Patriots defensive line knows it will take group effort without Christian Barmore

The New England Patriots defensive line knows it will take a group effort as they try to replace Christian Barmore while he is out indefinitely because of blood clots.

“It’s up to us on the D-line to step up and do what we need to do, but I don’t think we need a superhero. We need guys who do their job to the best of their abilities,” Patriots defensive lineman Armon Watts said after Monday’s practice.

“Just play your game. Whatever your abilities are and what you’re good at, just focus on that. Don’t go out there and be Christian and do something that you’re not used to.”

The Patriots announced on Sunday that Barmore was treated at Mass General Brigham. Before Monday’s practice, coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that Barmore is no longer in the hospital, but there’s no definitive timetable for him to return to the field.

“He just wants to play football, but in understanding the seriousness of this, he needs to get healthy, and we’ll be praying for him,” Mayo said. “Obviously, it’s an unfortunate thing, but for me, it’s not even about football. When you talk about things like that, it’s about the man. He’s getting tremendous care, and I’m anticipating him coming back.”

Signed by the Patriots in the offseason after previously playing with the Vikings (2019-21), Bears (2022) and Steelers (2023), Watts said that he and his fellow defensive linemen reached out to Barmore via the position group’s text message chain.

“It was tough to lose a guy like that out of nowhere. I’ll be in communication with him as much as possible, checking in on him and supporting him. We’re going to treat him like he’s still here,” Watts said. “Just praying for him for what he’s going through. Obviously, he’s a big part of this defense, but there’s also a next-man-up mentality. Whoever gets the opportunity has to make the most of it.”

The uncertainty surrounding Barmore’s situation could have a direct bearing on how the Patriots proceed with fellow defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who has expressed his frustration over his contract status.

“He’s really good at what he does,” Watts said about Godchaux. “I’m always trying to pick his brain and apply it to my game. I’m excited to learn from him this year.”

If called upon, Watts says he’s ready to help out depending on how long Barmore is out.

“I know what it takes to be that next guy up. I’m ready for the challenge. It’s something that’s not new to me,” Watts said.

The excitement of the first day of full pads at training camp was a welcome development for someone in Watts’ position.

“You’re trying to establish your power and get used to the physicality. Some of it was good, some of it was bad,” Watts said. “Football is always easier when the pads are on.”

Monday’s practice was an interesting one for Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, another player who is trying to get a new contract before the start of the season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt at the start of practice before changing into a T-shirt and flip-flops.

Later in practice, Judon was spotted talking with New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh.

“I don’t know too much about the contract details, but I know we’re a better team when he (Judon) is on the field,” Watts said.