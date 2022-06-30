Penobscot Pioneers Are Newest Girl’s Ice Hockey Coop Team

Congratulations to the Penobscot Pioneers the newest Girl's Ice Hockey Varsity Coop Team, who will take the ice for the 2022-23 season!

The Penobscot Pioneers will be a coop team with players from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools.

They will be based out of the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

According to Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback they hope to field a varsity and jv team.

They would join the Class A North Teams which would bring that division to 8 teams.

Penobscot Pioneers

Lewiston

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland

Mt Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy

Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence

Yarmouth/Freeporrt

Greely

Brunswick

Brewer players had been part of the Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence team