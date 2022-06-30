Penobscot Pioneers Are Newest Girl’s Ice Hockey Coop Team

Penobscot Pioneers Are Newest Girl&#8217;s Ice Hockey Coop Team

Photo Brewer Athletics

Congratulations to the Penobscot Pioneers the newest Girl's Ice Hockey Varsity Coop Team, who will take the ice for the 2022-23 season!

The Penobscot Pioneers will be a coop team with players from  Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools.

They will be based out of the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

According to Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback they hope to field a varsity and jv team.

They would join the Class A North Teams which would bring that division to 8 teams.

  • Penobscot Pioneers
  • Lewiston
  • Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland
  • Mt Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy
  • Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence
  • Yarmouth/Freeporrt
  • Greely
  • Brunswick

Brewer players had been part of the Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence team

