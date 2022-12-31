Penobscot Pioneers Beat Defending State Champs Lewiston 7-1 at Fill the Alfond

The Penobscot Pioneers defeated the defending State Champions Lewiston Blue Devils 7-1 at the Alfond Arena.

Fill the Alfond Penobscot Pioneers-Lewiston Fill the Alfond December 30, 2022, Photo Judi Michalik

The Pioneers opened the action as part of the return of Fill the Alfond, the annual contest between Bangor and Brewer. This was the 1st time that the Fill the Alfond game had been played since 2019. The series started on February 17, 2004

The Penobscot Pioneers is the Girls coop team with players from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools

Jordin Williams had a night to celebrate with 4 goals and 2 assists. Meghan Delahanty had a goal and 5 assists. Emma McNeil had a goal and an assist. Anna Molloy finished with 2 assists and Paige Oakes had an assist.

Mariah Coon was in net for the Pioneers while Kim McLaughlin was in goal for Lewiston and had 59 saves.

The Pioneers are now 5-3. They next play on Wednesday, January 4th on the road at 6:20 p.m. against the team from Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland.

Lewiston is 6-2. They travel to Brunswick on January 5th at 7:30 p.m.

