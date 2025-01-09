Penobscot Pioneers Fall to Cheverus 5-2

Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the Penobscot Pioneers-Cheverus Girls High School Hockey game on Wednesday night, January 8th.

On Wednesday, January 8th, the Penobscot Pioneers hosted the Cheverus Stags at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer. Both teams had reached the regional final in each of the past two seasons.

Both goaltenders had a promising first ten minutes, but the first period would end with a couple of unassisted goals. The Pioneers opened the scoring with 4:22 to go in the period with Jordan Williams’ ninth goal of the season.

The Stags would respond less than two minutes later with a goal from Joey Pompeo with 2:44 remaining in the first period. Ashley Cloutier gave Cheverus the lead with 1:23 remaining before the end of the period, assisted by Caroline Rousseau. The Stags held a 2-1 lead heading into the 1st intermission.

Penobscot answered right back after the 3-minute intermission, with Williams netting her second goal of the game after 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

With 8:21 remaining in the second, Cloutier retook the lead for Cheverus, and the Stags held onto a 3-2 lead for the remainder of the period.

The Stags added another goal shortly after the second intermission. Jaylee Radford gave Cheverus the first two-goal lead of the night with 12:37 to go.

After a Penobscot penalty with 6:15 to go, the Stags went on the power play, and took advantage of it to extend the lead to 5-2. Rousseau scored her 23rd goal of the season as she deked her way through a couple of Pioneers before firing a shot past Mariah Coon in the Penobscot net.

With 1:11 left in regulation, the Pioneers pulled the goalie and were on a power play. Despite having a two-player advantage, Penobscot couldn’t find a way to get a goal back. A point-blank save by Ellie Skolnekovich with 20 seconds to go certainly secured victory for the Stags, as the would leave Brewer with a 5-2 win.

Penobscot falls to 5-4-2 on the season, and will host the Portland/South Portland Beacons on Saturday at 2:10. Cheverus improves to 9-1-1, and will host Biddeford at 4:20 on Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.