Penobscot Valley Girls Cap Off Perfect Season with 57-37 Win Over Hall-Dale For Gold Ball [STATS/PHOTOS]

March 1, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team capped off a perfect season, beating the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 57-37 to win the Class C Gold Ball on Saturday night, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Howlers raced out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Brooklynn Raymond scored 13 points in the 2nd Quarter as PVHS went on a 10-0 run and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. PVHS led 42-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

PVHS was led by Ellie Austin with 22 points including a 3-pointer. Brooklynn Raymond had 16 points with 4 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 15-21 from the free throw line.

Hall-Dale was led by Jade Graham with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Sierra Gibbons had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Lucy Gray had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 1-6 from the free throw line.

It was PVHS' 1st appearance in the State Finals since they lost to Boothbay in 2019. Hall-Dale lost to Dexter last year in the State Final.

Check out the Stats

Line Score

1234T
Hall-Dale Girls47141237
Penobscot Valley Girls1418101557

 

Box Score

Hall-Dale

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Genevieve Ciccarelli0----
Sophia Murch0----
Isabel Tinkham0----
Torie Tibbetts84--3
Maya Hammonds0----
Gabby Russell0----
Sierra Gibbons1022-1
Lucy Gray3-1--
Marie Benoit1--12
Adrianna Badger0----
Jade Graham1561--
Alexis Bickford0----
TOTALS3712416

Penobscot Valley

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Austin2251912
Brooklynn  Raymond1624--
Rylee Moulton133145
Kaylee Woodman0----
Charlotte Brochu0----
Nicole Solomon0----
Lila Cummings62-22
Abby Farley0----
Jessica Kondrup0----
Shay Ireland0---2
TOTALS571261521

Check out the photos

PVHS-Hall-Dale Girls Class C State Title Game

The Penobscot Valley Howlers took on the Hall-Dale Bulldogs in the Class C State Title Game on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

