Penobscot Valley Girls Cap Off Perfect Season with 57-37 Win Over Hall-Dale For Gold Ball [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team capped off a perfect season, beating the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 57-37 to win the Class C Gold Ball on Saturday night, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Howlers raced out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Brooklynn Raymond scored 13 points in the 2nd Quarter as PVHS went on a 10-0 run and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. PVHS led 42-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

PVHS was led by Ellie Austin with 22 points including a 3-pointer. Brooklynn Raymond had 16 points with 4 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 15-21 from the free throw line.

Hall-Dale was led by Jade Graham with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Sierra Gibbons had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Lucy Gray had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 1-6 from the free throw line.

It was PVHS' 1st appearance in the State Finals since they lost to Boothbay in 2019. Hall-Dale lost to Dexter last year in the State Final.

Check out the Stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hall-Dale Girls 4 7 14 12 37 Penobscot Valley Girls 14 18 10 15 57

Box Score

Hall-Dale

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Genevieve Ciccarelli 0 - - - - Sophia Murch 0 - - - - Isabel Tinkham 0 - - - - Torie Tibbetts 8 4 - - 3 Maya Hammonds 0 - - - - Gabby Russell 0 - - - - Sierra Gibbons 10 2 2 - 1 Lucy Gray 3 - 1 - - Marie Benoit 1 - - 1 2 Adrianna Badger 0 - - - - Jade Graham 15 6 1 - - Alexis Bickford 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 12 4 1 6

Penobscot Valley

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ellie Austin 22 5 1 9 12 Brooklynn Raymond 16 2 4 - - Rylee Moulton 13 3 1 4 5 Kaylee Woodman 0 - - - - Charlotte Brochu 0 - - - - Nicole Solomon 0 - - - - Lila Cummings 6 2 - 2 2 Abby Farley 0 - - - - Jessica Kondrup 0 - - - - Shay Ireland 0 - - - 2 TOTALS 57 12 6 15 21

