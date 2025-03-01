Penobscot Valley Girls Cap Off Perfect Season with 57-37 Win Over Hall-Dale For Gold Ball [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team capped off a perfect season, beating the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 57-37 to win the Class C Gold Ball on Saturday night, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Howlers raced out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Brooklynn Raymond scored 13 points in the 2nd Quarter as PVHS went on a 10-0 run and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. PVHS led 42-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
PVHS was led by Ellie Austin with 22 points including a 3-pointer. Brooklynn Raymond had 16 points with 4 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 15-21 from the free throw line.
Hall-Dale was led by Jade Graham with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Sierra Gibbons had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Lucy Gray had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 1-6 from the free throw line.
It was PVHS' 1st appearance in the State Finals since they lost to Boothbay in 2019. Hall-Dale lost to Dexter last year in the State Final.
Check out the Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hall-Dale Girls
|4
|7
|14
|12
|37
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|14
|18
|10
|15
|57
Box Score
Hall-Dale
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Genevieve Ciccarelli
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophia Murch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isabel Tinkham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Torie Tibbetts
|8
|4
|-
|-
|3
|Maya Hammonds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sierra Gibbons
|10
|2
|2
|-
|1
|Lucy Gray
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Marie Benoit
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Adrianna Badger
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jade Graham
|15
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Alexis Bickford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|4
|1
|6
Penobscot Valley
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ellie Austin
|22
|5
|1
|9
|12
|Brooklynn Raymond
|16
|2
|4
|-
|-
|Rylee Moulton
|13
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Kaylee Woodman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlotte Brochu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lila Cummings
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Abby Farley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jessica Kondrup
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shay Ireland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|57
|12
|6
|15
|21
