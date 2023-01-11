Ponies Run Past Crusaders 67-27 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies used a dominant 2nd Half, running past the John Bapst Crusaders 67-27 in Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday night, January 11th.

Foxcroft Academy led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies led 46-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy had 10 players scoring. They were led by Jadon Richard with a game-high 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Silas Topolski had 13 points, with 3 3-pointers, scoring all of his points in the 4th Quarter. Carlen Crocker had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 6-11 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Logan McMahon, Jon Pangburn and Mattia Eberle all with 6 points. Eberle had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 4-11 from the free throw line

Foxcroft Academy is 6-2. The Ponies travel to Caribou to play the Vikings on Saturday, January 14th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-8. The Crusaders play host to Bucksport on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 11 9 5 2 27 Foxcroft Academy Boys 8 18 20 21 67

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 6 3 - - 2 Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 6 3 - - 2 Jack Mason 0 - - - - Mattia Eberle 6 1 1 1 2 Sam Bay 0 - - - - Soren Peterson 0 - - - - Mark Gaetani 3 1 - 1 2 Tristen Martin 5 2 - 1 1 Tassallo Wedding 1 - - 1 2 Bryce Stengel 0 - - - - Camren Barker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 10 1 4 11

Foxcroft Academy