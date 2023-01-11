Ponies Run Past Crusaders 67-27 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies used a dominant 2nd Half, running past the John Bapst Crusaders 67-27 in Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday night, January 11th.

Foxcroft Academy led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies led 46-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy had 10 players scoring. They were led by Jadon Richard with a game-high 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Silas Topolski had 13 points, with 3 3-pointers, scoring all of his points in the 4th Quarter. Carlen Crocker had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 6-11 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Logan McMahon, Jon Pangburn and Mattia Eberle all with 6 points. Eberle had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 4-11 from the free throw line

Foxcroft Academy is 6-2. The Ponies travel to Caribou to play the Vikings on Saturday, January 14th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-8. The Crusaders play host to Bucksport on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Boys1195227
Foxcroft Academy Boys818202167

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jon Pangburn63--2
Anes Omar0----
Nigel Tall0----
Logan McMahon63--2
Jack Mason0----
Mattia Eberle61112
Sam Bay0----
Soren Peterson0----
Mark Gaetani31-12
Tristen Martin52-11
Tassallo Wedding1--12
Bryce Stengel0----
Camren Barker0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS27101411

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jadon Richard165133
Silas Topolski131322
Devin Henderson21---
Wyatt Rayfield21---
Cameron Chase511--
Ashton Ade0----
Caden Crocker931-2
Kaiden Whitten0----
Adam Conner42---
Jackson Smith21---
Fernando Oliveira82114
Ivan Mutafchin63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS67207611

 

