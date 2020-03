The UMaine Woodsmen's Team only meet of the season is coming up Saturday February 29th.

The President of the Club Alexandra Karter and the Vice President Lauren Keefe joined The Morning Line to discuss the meet, what schools are taking part, and what events will happen.

It is open to the public and you can go and watch Saturday at the Whitter Farm on the UMaine Campus in the horse barn starting at 8:30 Saturday morning.