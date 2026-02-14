#4 Presque Isle Girls Beat #5 Hermon 48-37 [STATS]

The #4 Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Hermon 48-37 on Saturday night, February 14th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class B Quarterfinal.

Hermon led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rebecca Balmas scoring 7 points for the Hawks and Abbe Bradstreet adding 4 points.

Presque Isle cut the lead to 2, 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Hermon 11-8 Carrlyn Buck and Marion Young had 4 points each for the Lady Wildcats.

Hermon clung to a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Balmas had 7 points for Hermon and Bradstreet had 6 points. Emily Collins had 8 points for Presque Isle, including a pair of 3-pointers.

In the 4th Quarter Presque Isle went 12-13 from the free throw line. Georganna Curtis was 6-7 from the free throw line and Breanna Burlock was 6-6 rom the free throw line

Presque Isle was led by Emily Collins with 13 points and 3 3-pointes. Georganna Curtis had 11 points and Breanna Burock 10 points. The Lady Wildcats were 19-23 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 18 points including a 3-pointere. Abbie Bradstreet had 11 points. The Lady Hawks were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle advances advances to play the winner between Gardiner and Cony in a semifinal on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Hawks Girls11814437
Presque Isle Girls611141748

 

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Mya Lancaster21---
3Brooklyn Kelley0----
4Abbie Bradstreet115-12
10Lila Ryan21--1
12Madilynn Tracy0----
13Leah Walker0----
15Rebecca Balmas186138
20Lelia Bubar0----
22Emily Depuy0----
23Addison Deker0----
24Khloe White41-23
30Brooklyn Whitney0----
32Lexi Thompson0----
34Adalena Neal0----
TOTALS37141614

Presque Isle

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Carrilyn Buck62-24
3Annamarie Blanchard0----
11Natalie Putnam0----
12Maddy Putnam0----
13Breanna Burlock102-66
20Emily Collins131323
21Rhianna Desjardins0----
22Marion Young41-22
25Emily Hallett0----
50Georganna Curtis112-78
52Lenora Curtis42---
TOTALS481031923
