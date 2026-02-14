The #4 Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Hermon 48-37 on Saturday night, February 14th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class B Quarterfinal.

Hermon led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rebecca Balmas scoring 7 points for the Hawks and Abbe Bradstreet adding 4 points.

Presque Isle cut the lead to 2, 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Hermon 11-8 Carrlyn Buck and Marion Young had 4 points each for the Lady Wildcats.

Hermon clung to a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Balmas had 7 points for Hermon and Bradstreet had 6 points. Emily Collins had 8 points for Presque Isle, including a pair of 3-pointers.

In the 4th Quarter Presque Isle went 12-13 from the free throw line. Georganna Curtis was 6-7 from the free throw line and Breanna Burlock was 6-6 rom the free throw line

Presque Isle was led by Emily Collins with 13 points and 3 3-pointes. Georganna Curtis had 11 points and Breanna Burock 10 points. The Lady Wildcats were 19-23 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 18 points including a 3-pointere. Abbie Bradstreet had 11 points. The Lady Hawks were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle advances advances to play the winner between Gardiner and Cony in a semifinal on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Girls 11 8 14 4 37 Presque Isle Girls 6 11 14 17 48

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Mya Lancaster 2 1 - - - 3 Brooklyn Kelley 0 - - - - 4 Abbie Bradstreet 11 5 - 1 2 10 Lila Ryan 2 1 - - 1 12 Madilynn Tracy 0 - - - - 13 Leah Walker 0 - - - - 15 Rebecca Balmas 18 6 1 3 8 20 Lelia Bubar 0 - - - - 22 Emily Depuy 0 - - - - 23 Addison Deker 0 - - - - 24 Khloe White 4 1 - 2 3 30 Brooklyn Whitney 0 - - - - 32 Lexi Thompson 0 - - - - 34 Adalena Neal 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 14 1 6 14

Presque Isle

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Carrilyn Buck 6 2 - 2 4 3 Annamarie Blanchard 0 - - - - 11 Natalie Putnam 0 - - - - 12 Maddy Putnam 0 - - - - 13 Breanna Burlock 10 2 - 6 6 20 Emily Collins 13 1 3 2 3 21 Rhianna Desjardins 0 - - - - 22 Marion Young 4 1 - 2 2 25 Emily Hallett 0 - - - - 50 Georganna Curtis 11 2 - 7 8 52 Lenora Curtis 4 2 - - - TOTALS 48 10 3 19 23