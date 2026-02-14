#4 Presque Isle Girls Beat #5 Hermon 48-37 [STATS]
The #4 Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Hermon 48-37 on Saturday night, February 14th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class B Quarterfinal.
Hermon led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rebecca Balmas scoring 7 points for the Hawks and Abbe Bradstreet adding 4 points.
Presque Isle cut the lead to 2, 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Hermon 11-8 Carrlyn Buck and Marion Young had 4 points each for the Lady Wildcats.
Hermon clung to a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Balmas had 7 points for Hermon and Bradstreet had 6 points. Emily Collins had 8 points for Presque Isle, including a pair of 3-pointers.
In the 4th Quarter Presque Isle went 12-13 from the free throw line. Georganna Curtis was 6-7 from the free throw line and Breanna Burlock was 6-6 rom the free throw line
Presque Isle was led by Emily Collins with 13 points and 3 3-pointes. Georganna Curtis had 11 points and Breanna Burock 10 points. The Lady Wildcats were 19-23 from the free throw line.
Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 18 points including a 3-pointere. Abbie Bradstreet had 11 points. The Lady Hawks were 6-14 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle advances advances to play the winner between Gardiner and Cony in a semifinal on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m.
Check out the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|11
|8
|14
|4
|37
|Presque Isle Girls
|6
|11
|14
|17
|48
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Mya Lancaster
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Brooklyn Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Abbie Bradstreet
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|10
|Lila Ryan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|12
|Madilynn Tracy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Leah Walker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Rebecca Balmas
|18
|6
|1
|3
|8
|20
|Lelia Bubar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Emily Depuy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Addison Deker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Khloe White
|4
|1
|-
|2
|3
|30
|Brooklyn Whitney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Lexi Thompson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Adalena Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|14
|1
|6
|14
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Carrilyn Buck
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|3
|Annamarie Blanchard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Natalie Putnam
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Maddy Putnam
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Breanna Burlock
|10
|2
|-
|6
|6
|20
|Emily Collins
|13
|1
|3
|2
|3
|21
|Rhianna Desjardins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Marion Young
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|25
|Emily Hallett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Georganna Curtis
|11
|2
|-
|7
|8
|52
|Lenora Curtis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|10
|3
|19
|23