Presque Isle Boys Defeat John Bapst 63-36 [STATS]

The Presque Isle Wildcats Boys Basketball Team won their 1st game of the season on Monday night, December 19th beating the John Bapst Crusaders 63-36 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Presque Isle led 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 45-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings who had 21 points. Jack Buck finished with 14 points. The Wildcats were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Wyatt Young had 2 3's and Brent Greenlaw had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Mark Gaetani with 10 points. Jack Mason had 8 points. The Crusaders were 8-17 from the free throw line. Jon Pangburn and Tristen Martin each had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst is now 0-3. The Crusaders will look for their 1st win of the season on Tuesday night, December 20th when they host Houlton at 5:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-2. They travel to play Ellsworth on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 16 13 16 18 63 John Bapst Boys 5 9 12 10 36

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brent Greenlaw 5 1 1 - - Wyatt Young 6 - 2 - - Jasiah Wilson 0 - - - - Dawson Beaulieu 6 3 - - - Brayden Castonguay 0 - - - - Benjamin Turner 5 2 - 1 2 Jack Boone 0 - - - - Malachi Cummings 21 8 - 5 8 Eli Mosher 0 - - - - Jack Buck 14 6 - 2 4 Michael Langley 4 2 - - - Jack Hallett 2 1 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 63 23 3 8 16

John Bapst