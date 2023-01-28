Presque Isle High School Honors 3 300-Win Coaches
Prior to the Presque Isle-Ellsworth games on Friday, January 27th, Presque Isle High School honored 3 basketball coaches, who had collectively won over a 1000 games while coaching for the High School.
Honored were
- William Hanscom - Boys Coach 1930-1956 with 369 wins, including the 1932 Boys State Champions.
- Tim Prescott - Boys Coach 1985-2011 with 329 wins
- Jeff Hudson - Girls Coach 2000 -2022 with 361 wins
Prescott and Hudson were present at the ceremony. Accepting for William Hanscom was Dwight Hunter, the former athletic director at Caribou High School.
Get our free mobile app