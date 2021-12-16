Presque Isle Wildcats Defeat Old Town 48-28 [STATS]

The Presque Isle Boys Basketball Team took the long drive down I-95 to play the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, December 15th. The ride home probably seemed much shorter after the Wildcats defeated the Coyotes 48-28 at Mackenzie Gymnasium

Presque Isle led 12-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema with 14 points while Xavier McAtee had 9 points. The Wildcats were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both by Yarema

Old Town was led by Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. Kyle Paradis and Carson Ellis each had 5 points. Old Town was 4-4 from the free throw line.Thibeault had 2 3-pointers for the Coyotes.

Old Town is now 1-1 and is off until Wednesday, December 22nd, when they play in East Machias against the Washington Academy Raiders at 6:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-0 and will play host to the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, December 18th at 4:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 12 8 10 18 48 Old Town Boys 3 6 9 10 28

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Jensen Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brayden Castonguay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dawson Beaulieu 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Noah Yarema 1 14 6 4 2 0 0 22 Benjamin Turner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Jackson Maynard 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 30 Malachi Cummings 1 9 4 4 0 1 1 32 Wyatt Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jack Buck 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 40 Xavier McAtee 1 9 2 2 0 5 5 42 Michael Langley 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 44 Jack Hallett 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 50 Aiden Hanks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 48 19 17 2 8 8

Old Town

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Braydon Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Isaac Hayes 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Carson Ellis 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 11 Josh Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Renato Fernandes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Gabe Gifford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Emmitt Byther 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Logan Brown 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 33 Grayson Thibeault 1 10 3 1 2 2 2 34 Brendan Mahaney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kyle Paradis 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 43 Aiden Gromm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Brayden Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Wyatt Bytarr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 28 11 9 2 4 4