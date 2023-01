Congratulations to Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings who scored his 1000th career point Saturday afternoon, December 31st at home against Houlton

Malachi Cummings 1000th point December 31, 2022 Photo Jeff Clockedile Malachi Cummings 1000th point December 31, 2022 Photo Jeff Clockedile loading...

Cummings entered the game needing 14 points for his 1000th. He scored exactly 14 in Presque Isle's 69-52 over Houlton.

Malachi Cummings 1000th point December 31, 2022 Photo Jeff Clockedile Malachi Cummings 1000th point December 31, 2022 Photo Jeff Clockedile loading...

Presque Isle is now 3-4. The Wildcats will travel to Caribou to play the Vikings on Wednesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.