Prop Bets for April 17th, 2020

Ranging from Taiwan Super Basketball League to the Premier Soccer League in Nicaragua and Darts our Prop Bets for April 17th circle the globe.

Are you up to the task?

Here are the picks and the selections of Bryan Stackpole and our two contestants Ken and Derek.

Prop Bets == 4/17/2020

1 – Which is higher this weekend the points scored by Sim Bhullar for Yulon Luxgen in Game 3 of the SBL Playoffs Saturday, or number of combined hits for Rakuten Monkeys and Fubon Guardians in the CPBL Saturday?

Sim Bhullar Points – Monkeys & Guardians hits –

Ken Bryan Stackpole & Derek

2 – Which is higher the number of made three pointers by Pauian in game 3 of the SBL Playoffs Saturday or the number of runs scored by the Uni Lions Saturday against Chinatrust Brothers in the CPBL Saturday?

Pauian Made 3’s – Uni Lions runs scored –

Bryan & Derek Ken

3 – Who scores more runs Saturday in the CNBS in Nicaragua? Dantos against Chinandega Tigres or Rivas against Chontales?

Dantos – Rivas Gigantes –

Bryan & Derek Ken

4 – Which is higher? Goals scored by Managua FC in the Nicaraguan Premier League against Ferretti Saturday or matches won (out of 4) by world #146th ranked Jason Askew of England in the World Icons of Darts League?

Managua FC goals – Darts Matches won by Jason Askew –

Bryan, Derek, & Ken

If you are looking for details and updates you can always check out these websites :

CPBL Taiwan Baseball

Taiwan Super Basketball League

World Icons Of Darts - Jason Askew stats

CNBS - Nicaragua Pro Baseball League