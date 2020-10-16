Prop Bets For Weekend of October 16/17/18

Last week Bryan Stackpole had a perfect week of picks, and gained a game in the Playoffs/Pro Sports Restart portion of our prop bet competition.

Prop Bets == 10/16/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The points scored by the Houston Texans at Tennessee Sunday in the NFL or the total under par for the winner of the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour this weekend?

Texans Points – Bryan’s Pick

PGA Winner –

2 – Which will be higher? The margin of victory in the Georgia vs. Alabama football game Saturday or the number of interceptions thrown by the Giants/Jets/Falcons combined?

Margin of Victory – Bryan’s Pick

NFL Picks –

3 – Which will be higher? The passing touchdowns for Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger?

Brady –

Roethlisberger – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which is higher? The number of rounds in the Vasiliy Lomachenko/Teofimo Lopez fight Saturday night or points scored by Indianapolis Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship Sunday against Cincinnati?

Boxing Rounds –

Blankenship Pts – Bryan’s Pick

