Prop Bets With (and against) Bryan Stackpole

This is our 11th week of prop bets during this stay at home order where we are looking for sports to use in our wagers.

Bryan has worked his way out to a 3 game lead at 26-13-3, with The Morning Line listeners checking in at 23-16-3.

Joe from Lincoln is the contestant this week, we go through the results Monday morning. Here are the ones to watch!

Prop Bets == 6/5/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The margin of victory in the Nicaraguan basketball playoffs between San Isidro and Costa Caribe or the number of goals scored in the Faroe Islands Premier Soccer League match Saturday between TB Tvoroyri and HB Torshavn?

Bryan & Joe

2 – Which will be higher? The number of runs scored by the Chinatrust Brothers in the CPBL Saturday or the number of matches in UFC 250 that go to the judges?

Bryan & Joe

3 – Which is higher? The finishing position of Martin Truex Junior in Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta or the combined total goals in the Bundesliga match between Schalke & Union Berlin?

Bryan Joe

4 – Which is higher? The number of hits for Preston Tucker of the KIA Tigers in the KBO Saturday and Sunday or the number of darts wins for top ranked James Richardson of England in the remote darts league Sunday (out of 3) {playing #2, #5, #11 in rankings} ?

Bryan & Joe

Tie Breaker – How many cars will complete all of the laps in the NASCAR race in Atlanta Sunday (finishing on the lead lap)

Bryan – 20 Joe - 17