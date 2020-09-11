Prop Bets With Two Pickers for 9-11-20

The Listeners have a 2 game margin over Bryan Stackpole, and this week Bryan picks and so does guest host Eric Conway. You can take part on our Facebook or Twitter page.

Prop Bets == 9/11/2020

1 – Which will be higher? Tom Brady’s passing yards for Tampa Bay or the total yards of offense for Cam Newton for New England?

Brady’s passing yards – Bryan Stackpole – Eric Conway

Newton’s total yards –

2 – Which will be higher? The number of points scored by the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday or the number of shots on goal by the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday?

Las Vegas Raiders points –

Vegas Golden Knights shots – Bryan Stackpole – Eric Conway

3 – Which will be higher? The number of home runs hit by the Red Sox Sunday or the number of field goals kicked by the Patriots Sunday?

Red Sox Home Runs – Eric Conway

Patriots Field Goals – Bryan Stackpole

4 – Which will be higher? The number of goals scored by the New England Revolution Saturday in the MLS against Philadelphia or the number of receiving touchdowns by the New England Patriots against Miami Sunday?

Revolution Goals –

Patriots receiving TDs – Bryan Stackpole – Eric Conway

Getty Images

5 – Which will be higher? The margin of victory for the #5 Oklahoma Sooners against Missouri State Saturday or the points scored by LeBron James for the Lakers against Houston in Game 5 Saturday night?

Oklahoma Sooners points – Bryan Stackpole

LeBron James points – Eric Conway