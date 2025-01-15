Proposed Football Classifications for 2025-2026 Cycle

The 2024-2025 school year is the final year of the current 2 year class cycle for High School sports in the State of Maine. The Classification Committee has been hard at work and have submitted their recommendations to the Management Committee for the next 2-year cycle.

With the release of the classifications, the proposal has to go before the Management Committee and schools have the ability to appeal. From there the proposal goes before the full Maine Principal Association members in April, and will be voted on, with schools having the ability to make motions from the floor.

Here are the major changes

Class A which was 900+ enrollment will now become 975+

Class B which was 650-849 will now become 635-849

Class C which was 500-649 will now become 400-634

Class D which was 0-499 will now become 0-399

There are no changes for 8-Man Large (375+) and 8-Man Small (0-374)

Schools affected are

Deering which had an enrollment of 918 and was in Class B will now be moved to Class A with an enrollment of 1033

Massabesic which was in Class B last year with an enrollment of 885 will be in Class A with an enrollment of 870

Brunswick which was in Class C last year will be playing in Class B

Fryeburg which was in Class C last year with an enrollment of 587 will now be in Class B with an enrollment of 663

Greely who were the 8-Man Large School Champions are going back to 11-man football and will be in Class C

Gardiner who had an enrollment of 619 and was in Class B will drop to Class C with an enrollment of 583

Foxcroft Academy who had an enrollment of 322 and was in Class D will move up to Class C with an enrollment of 431

Mountain Valley who had an enrollment of 380 and was in Class D will move up to Class C with an enrollment of 415

Wells who had an enrollment of 411 and was in Class D will move up to Class C with an enrollment of 400

Morse who was in 8-Man Large last year will play 11-Man and will e in Class D with an enrollment of 629

Ellsworth who was in 8-Man Small last year with an enrollment of 527 will play in 8-Man Lage with an enrollment of 527

Houlton who was in 8-Man Small last year with an enrollment of 331 will more o 8-Man Large with an enrollment of 382

Cape Elizabeth with an enrollment of 539 and played in Class C last year will move to 8-Man Large with an enrollment of 511

Spruce Mountainwith an enrollment of 380 and played in the 8-Man Small Conference last year will play in 8-Man Large this year, with an enrollment of 407.

The following schools have petitioned to play down a Class from where they should be placed according to enrollment

Deering with an enrollment of 1033 has petitioned to play in Class B

Hampden Academy with an enrollment of 749 has petitioned to play in Class C

Brewer with an enrollment of 693 has petitioned to play in Class C

Old Town with an enrollment of 536 has petitioned to play in Class D

Freeport with an enrollment of 629 has petitioned to play in Class D

Morse with an enrollment of 629 has petitioned to play in Class D

John Bapst with an enrollment of 508 has petitioned to play in Class D

Poland with an enrollment of 485 has petitioned to play in Class D

Belfast with an enrollment of 443 has petitioned to play in Class D

Ellsworth with an enrollment of 527 has petitioned to play in 8-Man Small

The following schools have petitioned to play up a Class

Lawrence with an enrollment of 528 has petitioned to play in Class B

Cheverus with an enrollment of 388 has petitioned to play in Class B

We will be writing about other classification changes proposed in the upcoming days.