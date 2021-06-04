PVC All-Conference Track and Field Teams

Here are the PVC Large and Small All-Conference Track and Field Teams. Congratulations on a great regular season and best of luck to all competing in the State Track and Field Meets on Saturday, June 5th

Large School All Conference (Girls Listed First in each event)

100m Dash - Anna Connors - Bangor High School and Miles Burr - MDI

200m Dash - Anna Connors - Bangor High School and Miles Burr - MDI

400 m Run - Anna Connors Bangor High School and Walker St. Germain - MDI

800 m Run - Grace Munger - MDI and Daniel McCarthy - Bangor High School

1600 m Run - Megan Randall - Bangor High School and Abbott Valentine - Hampden Academy

3200 m Run - Olivia Mosca - Brewer High School and Jordan Duplessie - Caribou

100 m Hurdles - Georgiana LaGrange - John Bapst

110 m Hurdles - Andrew Munroe - Bangor High School

300 m Hurdles - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High Schoo; and Conner Michaud - Presque Isle

1600 m Racewalk - Izabelle Trefts - Old Town and Conner Michaud - Presque Isle

Long Jump - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High School and Corbin Flewelling - Old Town

Triple Jump - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High School and Corbin Flewelling - Old Town

High Jump - Erin McCarthy Bangor High School and Tyler Reilley - Bangor High School

Pole Vault - Naomi Noack - Bangor and Tyler Reilly Bangor

Shot Put - Camden Lavoie - Bangor and Archer Hill - MDI

Discus - Bella Brown - MDI and Archer Hill - MDI

Javelin - Edie Shea - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

2nd Team

100 m Dash - Addison Laslie - Ellsworth and Chester Turner - Old Town

200 m Dash - Callan Eason - MDI and Andrew Munrow - Bangor

400 m Dash - Callan Eason - MDI and Ben Allen - Hampden

800 m Run - Megan Randall - Bangor and Abbott Valentine - Hampden Academy

1600 m Run - Olivia Mosca - Brewer and Daniel McCarthy - Bangor

3200 m Run - Ava Dowling - Hampden Academy and James Fahey - Bangor

100 m Hurdles - Callie Moran - Brewer

110 m Hurdles - Henry Scheff - Ellsworth

300 m Hurdles - Georgina LaGrange - John Bapst and Baylor Landsman - MDI

1600 m Racewalk - Anna MacDonald - Bangor and Evan Soucy - Bangor

Long Jump - Abby Stroup - Brewer and Henry Lester - MDI

Triple Jump - Naomi Noack - Bangor and Ethan Holdsworth - Caribou

High Jump - Lilyann Geiser - Hampden Academy and Ethan Holdsworth - Caribou

Pole Vault - Ainsley Reid - Brewer and Jacob Devine - Presque Isle

Shot Put - Chelsey Cote - Old Town and Maxx Smith - Bangor

Discus - Karessa Anderson - Brewer and Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle

Javelin - Olivia Joyce - MDI and Jackson Laws - MDI

PVC Small Schools

First Team

100 m Dash - Johanna Stiles - Bucksport and Jesse Drury - Foxcroft Academy

200 m Dash - Johanna Stiles - Bucksport and Trenton Ellis - Orono

400 m Dash - Addie Morrison - Bucksport and Hayden Farrell - Washington Academy

800 m Run - Julia White - Orono and Logan Carter - Sumner

1600 m Run - Ruth White - Orono and William Hileman - Bucksport

3200 m Run - Ruth White - Orono and William Hileman - Bucksport

100 m Hurdles - Emma Ardell - Houlton/GHCA

110 m Hurdles - Franklin Sealander - GSA

300 m Hurdles - Grace Broughton - GSA and Andrew Hipsky - GSA

1600 m RaceWalk - Sophie Bragg - Washington Academy and Oliver Wilson - GSA

Long Jump - Anna Molloy - Orono and Cameron Bowser - Washington Academy

Triple Jump - Helaina Winslow - Orono and Cameron Bowswer - Washington Academy

High Jump - Victoria Watkins - Bucksport and Nathan Paulauskas - Bucksport

Pole Vault - Hannah Batchelder - Orono and Aaron Bard - Bangor Christian

Shot Put - Ava Knowles - Bucksport and Gavin Billings - Bucksport

Discus - Maranda Pert - GSA and Matt Snyder - Greenville

Javelin - Kaitlyn Kenney - Houlton/GHCA and Gavin Billings - Bucksport

Second Team