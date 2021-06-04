PVC All-Conference Track and Field Teams
Here are the PVC Large and Small All-Conference Track and Field Teams. Congratulations on a great regular season and best of luck to all competing in the State Track and Field Meets on Saturday, June 5th
Large School All Conference (Girls Listed First in each event)
- 100m Dash - Anna Connors - Bangor High School and Miles Burr - MDI
- 200m Dash - Anna Connors - Bangor High School and Miles Burr - MDI
- 400 m Run - Anna Connors Bangor High School and Walker St. Germain - MDI
- 800 m Run - Grace Munger - MDI and Daniel McCarthy - Bangor High School
- 1600 m Run - Megan Randall - Bangor High School and Abbott Valentine - Hampden Academy
- 3200 m Run - Olivia Mosca - Brewer High School and Jordan Duplessie - Caribou
- 100 m Hurdles - Georgiana LaGrange - John Bapst
- 110 m Hurdles - Andrew Munroe - Bangor High School
- 300 m Hurdles - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High Schoo; and Conner Michaud - Presque Isle
- 1600 m Racewalk - Izabelle Trefts - Old Town and Conner Michaud - Presque Isle
- Long Jump - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High School and Corbin Flewelling - Old Town
- Triple Jump - Alyssa Elliott - Bangor High School and Corbin Flewelling - Old Town
- High Jump - Erin McCarthy Bangor High School and Tyler Reilley - Bangor High School
- Pole Vault - Naomi Noack - Bangor and Tyler Reilly Bangor
- Shot Put - Camden Lavoie - Bangor and Archer Hill - MDI
- Discus - Bella Brown - MDI and Archer Hill - MDI
- Javelin - Edie Shea - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
2nd Team
- 100 m Dash - Addison Laslie - Ellsworth and Chester Turner - Old Town
- 200 m Dash - Callan Eason - MDI and Andrew Munrow - Bangor
- 400 m Dash - Callan Eason - MDI and Ben Allen - Hampden
- 800 m Run - Megan Randall - Bangor and Abbott Valentine - Hampden Academy
- 1600 m Run - Olivia Mosca - Brewer and Daniel McCarthy - Bangor
- 3200 m Run - Ava Dowling - Hampden Academy and James Fahey - Bangor
- 100 m Hurdles - Callie Moran - Brewer
- 110 m Hurdles - Henry Scheff - Ellsworth
- 300 m Hurdles - Georgina LaGrange - John Bapst and Baylor Landsman - MDI
- 1600 m Racewalk - Anna MacDonald - Bangor and Evan Soucy - Bangor
- Long Jump - Abby Stroup - Brewer and Henry Lester - MDI
- Triple Jump - Naomi Noack - Bangor and Ethan Holdsworth - Caribou
- High Jump - Lilyann Geiser - Hampden Academy and Ethan Holdsworth - Caribou
- Pole Vault - Ainsley Reid - Brewer and Jacob Devine - Presque Isle
- Shot Put - Chelsey Cote - Old Town and Maxx Smith - Bangor
- Discus - Karessa Anderson - Brewer and Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle
- Javelin - Olivia Joyce - MDI and Jackson Laws - MDI
PVC Small Schools
First Team
- 100 m Dash - Johanna Stiles - Bucksport and Jesse Drury - Foxcroft Academy
- 200 m Dash - Johanna Stiles - Bucksport and Trenton Ellis - Orono
- 400 m Dash - Addie Morrison - Bucksport and Hayden Farrell - Washington Academy
- 800 m Run - Julia White - Orono and Logan Carter - Sumner
- 1600 m Run - Ruth White - Orono and William Hileman - Bucksport
- 3200 m Run - Ruth White - Orono and William Hileman - Bucksport
- 100 m Hurdles - Emma Ardell - Houlton/GHCA
- 110 m Hurdles - Franklin Sealander - GSA
- 300 m Hurdles - Grace Broughton - GSA and Andrew Hipsky - GSA
- 1600 m RaceWalk - Sophie Bragg - Washington Academy and Oliver Wilson - GSA
- Long Jump - Anna Molloy - Orono and Cameron Bowser - Washington Academy
- Triple Jump - Helaina Winslow - Orono and Cameron Bowswer - Washington Academy
- High Jump - Victoria Watkins - Bucksport and Nathan Paulauskas - Bucksport
- Pole Vault - Hannah Batchelder - Orono and Aaron Bard - Bangor Christian
- Shot Put - Ava Knowles - Bucksport and Gavin Billings - Bucksport
- Discus - Maranda Pert - GSA and Matt Snyder - Greenville
- Javelin - Kaitlyn Kenney - Houlton/GHCA and Gavin Billings - Bucksport
Second Team
- 100 m Dash - Cassidy Hanson - Central and Hugh Jack - Bucksport
- 200 m Dash - Rylee Speed - Central and Chase Campbell - Orono
- 400 m Run - Samantha Johnson - Houlton/GHCA and Kaleb Colson - Sumner
- 800 m Run - Thea Crowley - GSA and Liam Farrell - Orono
- 1600 m Run - Nora White - Orono and Liam Farrell - Orono
- 3200 m Run - Nora White - Orono and Clark Morrison - GSA
- 100 m Hurdles - Victoria Watkins - Bucksport
- 110 m Hurdles - Andrew Hipskey - GSA
- 300 m Hurdles - Emma Ardell - Houlton/GHCA and Franklin Sealander - GSA
- 1600 m RaceWalk - Megan Brewer - Orono and Ethan Jamieson - Central
- Long Jump - Helaina Winslow - Bucksport and Colin Simpson - Bucksport
- Triple Jump - Abby Batchelder - Orono and Colin Simpson - Bucksport
- High Jump - Katherine Stephens - GSA and Jacob Reed - Foxcroft Academy
- Pole Vault - Helaina Winslow - Bucksport and Ellis Braga - Searsport
- Shot Put - Maranda Pert - GSA and Petak Dana - Washington Academy
- Discus - Loran McAlpine - Central and Gavin Billings - Bucksport
- Javelin - Samantha Goodwin - PCHS and Isaac Webster - Dexter