The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) held their Girls Golf Jamboree at Hidden Meadow Golf Course on Old Town on Wednesday, September 23rd.
MDI's Cate Brown was the medalist with the low round of 39. Here are all the results.
MDI
- Cate Brown 39
- Addy Dowsland 46
- Avery Norwood 48
- Izzy DeRevere 59
- Phoebe Chamberlain 62
- Lelah Stanley 62
- Ellen Rand 66
Hampden Academy
- Lexi Beal 45
- Charlotte Tardif 46
- Eden Whitty 56
- Gracyn Haskell 58
- Lillian Conners 60
John Bapst
- Vivi Nemeth 47
- Leah Harmen 53
- Ali Wade 58
- Anna Paradis 60
- Olivia Creek 61
- Hailey Moren 67
Old Town
- Allison Carey 45
- Mya Betters 47
Brewer
- Natalee Freeman 50
- Lydia Corbett 51
- Finnley Collins 57
Athlete of the Week
Voting for this Week's Athletes of the Week are open until Thursday, September 24th at 11:59 p.m. For the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week vote HERE and for the WDEA AM 1370-Hammond Lumber Downeast Athlete of the Week vote HERE
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.