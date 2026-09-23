The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) held their Girls Golf Jamboree at Hidden Meadow Golf Course on Old Town on Wednesday, September 23rd.

MDI's Cate Brown was the medalist with the low round of 39. Here are all the results.

MDI

Cate Brown 39

Addy Dowsland 46

Avery Norwood 48

Izzy DeRevere 59

Phoebe Chamberlain 62

Lelah Stanley 62

Ellen Rand 66

Hampden Academy

Lexi Beal 45

Charlotte Tardif 46

Eden Whitty 56

Gracyn Haskell 58

Lillian Conners 60

John Bapst

Vivi Nemeth 47

Leah Harmen 53

Ali Wade 58

Anna Paradis 60

Olivia Creek 61

Hailey Moren 67

Old Town

Allison Carey 45

Mya Betters 47

Brewer

Natalee Freeman 50

Lydia Corbett 51

Finnley Collins 57

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Athlete of the Week

Voting for this Week's Athletes of the Week are open until Thursday, September 24th at 11:59 p.m. For the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week vote HERE and for the WDEA AM 1370-Hammond Lumber Downeast Athlete of the Week vote HERE

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.