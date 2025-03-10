PVC Boys Ice Hockey Senior All-Academic Team
Here are the members of the PVC Boy's Ice Hockey All-Academic Team. (Only Seniors are eligible for this).
- Brewer - Ethan Blaine
- Hermon - Delaney Carr
- Houlton - Ryker Forbush and Krayton Hogan
- John Bapst - Max Puhlman, Trenton Zete and Owen Marryatt
- Old Town - Nate Baker, Alex McCannell and Liam Murphy
- Orono - Zach Ryder
- Presque Isle - Noah Parmelee, Charlie Peers and Connor Voisine
Congratulations on your success on the ice and in the classroom.
Get our free mobile app
13 Cool Places You Will Only Find In Maine
If you ever plan to explore the State of Maine, these 13 spots will make it worth your while!
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson