PVC Boys Ice Hockey Senior All-Academic Team

Here are the members of the PVC Boy's Ice Hockey All-Academic Team. (Only Seniors are eligible for this).

Brewer - Ethan Blaine

Hermon - Delaney Carr

Houlton - Ryker Forbush and Krayton Hogan

John Bapst - Max Puhlman, Trenton Zete and Owen Marryatt

Old Town - Nate Baker, Alex McCannell and Liam Murphy

Orono - Zach Ryder

Presque Isle - Noah Parmelee, Charlie Peers and Connor Voisine

Congratulations on your success on the ice and in the classroom.

