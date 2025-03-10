PVC Boys Ice Hockey Senior All-Academic Team

PVC Boys Ice Hockey Senior All-Academic Team

Here are the members of the PVC Boy's Ice Hockey All-Academic Team. (Only Seniors are eligible for this).

  • Brewer - Ethan Blaine
  • Hermon - Delaney Carr
  • Houlton - Ryker Forbush and Krayton Hogan
  • John Bapst - Max Puhlman, Trenton Zete and Owen Marryatt
  • Old Town - Nate Baker, Alex McCannell and Liam Murphy
  • Orono - Zach Ryder
  • Presque Isle - Noah Parmelee, Charlie Peers and Connor Voisine

Congratulations on your success on the ice and in the classroom.

