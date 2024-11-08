PVC Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Girl&#8217;s All-Conference Soccer Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Girl's All-Conference Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!

(Please not if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will correct them ASAP)

Class B

First Team

  • Brooke Gallop - Hermon
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
  • Madison Stewart - Hermon
  • Natalie Tardie - Hermon
  • Jacquie Pangburn - John Bapst
  • Quinn Bennett - John Bapst
  • Miah Coffin - Ellsworth
  • Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
  • Peyton Boinske - Presque Isle
  • Rhiannon Bousquet - Old Town
  • Kennedy Lambert - Ellsworth

Second Team

  • Grace Bouchard - John Bapst
  • McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle
  • Karina Dumond - Old Town
  • Lilly Bean - Ellsworth
  • Payton Guerrette - Hermon
  • Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
  • Sydney Libby - Ellsworth
  • Allyson Caron - Old Town
  • Reese Monnier - John Bapst
  • Sadie May - Old Town
  • Erin Selleck - Hermon

Player of the Year - Brooke Gallop
Coach of the Year - Greg Bennett - John Bapst

Class C/D 

First Team

  • Mary Allen - Central
  • Addison Goss - Bucksport
  • Lila Cummings - PVHS
  • Rylee Moulton - PVHS
  • Jasmine Hall - Foxcroft Academy
  • Megan House - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Chelsie Smith - Orono
  • Nina Mitchell - Orono
  • Alexis Heretakis - Foxcroft Academy
  • Emma Byers - Central
  • Haley Rose - Bucksport
  • Madison Rose - Bucksport

Second Team

  • Mylee Sulvia - Houlton
  • Maddie Kimball - Foxcroft Academy
  • Meghan Remington - Bangor Christian
  • Keitonya Skepple - Houlton
  • Brooklynn Raymond - PVHS
  • Juliana Cloukey - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Aivah Tweedie - Bucksport
  • Calie Soderberg - Orono
  • Madi Cox - Central
  • Johanna Kinland - Washington Academy
  • Allie LeBlanc - PVHS

Honorable Mention

  • Celine Rush - Foxcroft Academy
  • Sophia Tyutyunnyk - Orono
  • Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Grace Menario - Central
  • Laycee Tweedie - Bucksport
  • Ellie Austin - PVHS

Player of the Year - Mary Allen - Central
Coach of the Year - Glenn Graef - Foxcroft Academy

8-Person

First Team

  • Abilene Corson - Dexter
  • Halle Clifford - GSA
  • Desiree Adams - Dexter
  • Lauren Veino - Penquis
  • Bristol Parritt - Sumner
  • Shaylynn Fenderson - Shead
  • Abby Billings - Sumner
  • Karleigh Smith - Woodland

Second Team

  • Amara Driscoll - Penquis
  • Jenna Suddy - Shead
  • Logan Townsend - GSA
  • Willow Law - Searsport
  • Kaiya Loukes - GSA
  • Haylee Scott - Woodland
  • Lakely St. Jean - Greenville
  • Justyce Hart - Greenville

Third Team

  • Emma Perry-St. Peter - GSA
  • Makinley Crowley - Sumner
  • Skyler Gulley - Dexter
  • Stella Martin - Lee Academy
  • Kaleigh Scott - Calais
  • Hayden Soucy - Lee Academy
  • Adriana Fenderson - Shead
  • Kali McLean - Sumner

Player of the Year - Abilene Corson - Dexter
Coach of the Year - Jody Grant - Dexter

Spirit of the Game

  • Bangor Christian - Calliana Honnell-Cronin
  • Bucksport - Aivah Tweedie
  • Central - Katie Miller
  • Deer Isle-Stonighton - Hannah Billings
  • Dexter - Annabelle Peaks
  • Foxcroft Academy - Noa Clark
  • GSA - Mya Shildroth
  • Greenville - Haley Ferlund
  • Houlton - Amelia Flewelling
  • Lee Academy - Elisha Teasdale
  • Mattanwcook Academy - Isabella Keegan
  • Orono - Chelsie Smith
  • PVHS - Shay Ireland
  • Penquis - Mackenzie Fernald
  • PCHS - Baylynn Grant
  • Schenck - Maddyann Austin
  • Searsport - Carmyn Brassbridge
  • Shead - Autumn Ashby
  • Sumner - Kali McLean
  • Washington Academy - Alexa Cushing
  • Woodland - Haylee Scott
Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

