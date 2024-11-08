PVC Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Girl’s All-Conference Soccer Teams
Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Girl's All-Conference Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!
(Please not if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will correct them ASAP)
Class B
First Team
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Madison Stewart - Hermon
- Natalie Tardie - Hermon
- Jacquie Pangburn - John Bapst
- Quinn Bennett - John Bapst
- Miah Coffin - Ellsworth
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
- Peyton Boinske - Presque Isle
- Rhiannon Bousquet - Old Town
- Kennedy Lambert - Ellsworth
Second Team
- Grace Bouchard - John Bapst
- McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle
- Karina Dumond - Old Town
- Lilly Bean - Ellsworth
- Payton Guerrette - Hermon
- Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
- Sydney Libby - Ellsworth
- Allyson Caron - Old Town
- Reese Monnier - John Bapst
- Sadie May - Old Town
- Erin Selleck - Hermon
Player of the Year - Brooke Gallop
Coach of the Year - Greg Bennett - John Bapst
Class C/D
First Team
- Mary Allen - Central
- Addison Goss - Bucksport
- Lila Cummings - PVHS
- Rylee Moulton - PVHS
- Jasmine Hall - Foxcroft Academy
- Megan House - Mattanawcook Academy
- Chelsie Smith - Orono
- Nina Mitchell - Orono
- Alexis Heretakis - Foxcroft Academy
- Emma Byers - Central
- Haley Rose - Bucksport
- Madison Rose - Bucksport
Second Team
- Mylee Sulvia - Houlton
- Maddie Kimball - Foxcroft Academy
- Meghan Remington - Bangor Christian
- Keitonya Skepple - Houlton
- Brooklynn Raymond - PVHS
- Juliana Cloukey - Mattanawcook Academy
- Aivah Tweedie - Bucksport
- Calie Soderberg - Orono
- Madi Cox - Central
- Johanna Kinland - Washington Academy
- Allie LeBlanc - PVHS
Honorable Mention
- Celine Rush - Foxcroft Academy
- Sophia Tyutyunnyk - Orono
- Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
- Grace Menario - Central
- Laycee Tweedie - Bucksport
- Ellie Austin - PVHS
Player of the Year - Mary Allen - Central
Coach of the Year - Glenn Graef - Foxcroft Academy
8-Person
First Team
- Abilene Corson - Dexter
- Halle Clifford - GSA
- Desiree Adams - Dexter
- Lauren Veino - Penquis
- Bristol Parritt - Sumner
- Shaylynn Fenderson - Shead
- Abby Billings - Sumner
- Karleigh Smith - Woodland
Second Team
- Amara Driscoll - Penquis
- Jenna Suddy - Shead
- Logan Townsend - GSA
- Willow Law - Searsport
- Kaiya Loukes - GSA
- Haylee Scott - Woodland
- Lakely St. Jean - Greenville
- Justyce Hart - Greenville
Third Team
- Emma Perry-St. Peter - GSA
- Makinley Crowley - Sumner
- Skyler Gulley - Dexter
- Stella Martin - Lee Academy
- Kaleigh Scott - Calais
- Hayden Soucy - Lee Academy
- Adriana Fenderson - Shead
- Kali McLean - Sumner
Player of the Year - Abilene Corson - Dexter
Coach of the Year - Jody Grant - Dexter
Spirit of the Game
- Bangor Christian - Calliana Honnell-Cronin
- Bucksport - Aivah Tweedie
- Central - Katie Miller
- Deer Isle-Stonighton - Hannah Billings
- Dexter - Annabelle Peaks
- Foxcroft Academy - Noa Clark
- GSA - Mya Shildroth
- Greenville - Haley Ferlund
- Houlton - Amelia Flewelling
- Lee Academy - Elisha Teasdale
- Mattanwcook Academy - Isabella Keegan
- Orono - Chelsie Smith
- PVHS - Shay Ireland
- Penquis - Mackenzie Fernald
- PCHS - Baylynn Grant
- Schenck - Maddyann Austin
- Searsport - Carmyn Brassbridge
- Shead - Autumn Ashby
- Sumner - Kali McLean
- Washington Academy - Alexa Cushing
- Woodland - Haylee Scott
