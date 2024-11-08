Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Girl's All-Conference Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!

(Please not if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will correct them ASAP)

Class B

First Team

Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Madison Stewart - Hermon

Natalie Tardie - Hermon

Jacquie Pangburn - John Bapst

Quinn Bennett - John Bapst

Miah Coffin - Ellsworth

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth

Peyton Boinske - Presque Isle

Rhiannon Bousquet - Old Town

Kennedy Lambert - Ellsworth

Second Team

Grace Bouchard - John Bapst

McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle

Karina Dumond - Old Town

Lilly Bean - Ellsworth

Payton Guerrette - Hermon

Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle

Sydney Libby - Ellsworth

Allyson Caron - Old Town

Reese Monnier - John Bapst

Sadie May - Old Town

Erin Selleck - Hermon

Player of the Year - Brooke Gallop

Coach of the Year - Greg Bennett - John Bapst

Class C/D

First Team

Mary Allen - Central

Addison Goss - Bucksport

Lila Cummings - PVHS

Rylee Moulton - PVHS

Jasmine Hall - Foxcroft Academy

Megan House - Mattanawcook Academy

Chelsie Smith - Orono

Nina Mitchell - Orono

Alexis Heretakis - Foxcroft Academy

Emma Byers - Central

Haley Rose - Bucksport

Madison Rose - Bucksport

Second Team

Mylee Sulvia - Houlton

Maddie Kimball - Foxcroft Academy

Meghan Remington - Bangor Christian

Keitonya Skepple - Houlton

Brooklynn Raymond - PVHS

Juliana Cloukey - Mattanawcook Academy

Aivah Tweedie - Bucksport

Calie Soderberg - Orono

Madi Cox - Central

Johanna Kinland - Washington Academy

Allie LeBlanc - PVHS

Honorable Mention

Celine Rush - Foxcroft Academy

Sophia Tyutyunnyk - Orono

Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy

Grace Menario - Central

Laycee Tweedie - Bucksport

Ellie Austin - PVHS

Player of the Year - Mary Allen - Central

Coach of the Year - Glenn Graef - Foxcroft Academy

8-Person

First Team

Abilene Corson - Dexter

Halle Clifford - GSA

Desiree Adams - Dexter

Lauren Veino - Penquis

Bristol Parritt - Sumner

Shaylynn Fenderson - Shead

Abby Billings - Sumner

Karleigh Smith - Woodland

Second Team

Amara Driscoll - Penquis

Jenna Suddy - Shead

Logan Townsend - GSA

Willow Law - Searsport

Kaiya Loukes - GSA

Haylee Scott - Woodland

Lakely St. Jean - Greenville

Justyce Hart - Greenville

Third Team

Emma Perry-St. Peter - GSA

Makinley Crowley - Sumner

Skyler Gulley - Dexter

Stella Martin - Lee Academy

Kaleigh Scott - Calais

Hayden Soucy - Lee Academy

Adriana Fenderson - Shead

Kali McLean - Sumner

Player of the Year - Abilene Corson - Dexter

Coach of the Year - Jody Grant - Dexter

Spirit of the Game

Bangor Christian - Calliana Honnell-Cronin

Bucksport - Aivah Tweedie

Central - Katie Miller

Deer Isle-Stonighton - Hannah Billings

Dexter - Annabelle Peaks

Foxcroft Academy - Noa Clark

GSA - Mya Shildroth

Greenville - Haley Ferlund

Houlton - Amelia Flewelling

Lee Academy - Elisha Teasdale

Mattanwcook Academy - Isabella Keegan

Orono - Chelsie Smith

PVHS - Shay Ireland

Penquis - Mackenzie Fernald

PCHS - Baylynn Grant

Schenck - Maddyann Austin

Searsport - Carmyn Brassbridge

Shead - Autumn Ashby

Sumner - Kali McLean

Washington Academy - Alexa Cushing

Woodland - Haylee Scott

