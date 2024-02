PVC Class C-D Senior All Star Game – March 5

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class C-D Senor All-Star Games will be played on Thursday, March 5th, at Penobscot Valley High School with the Girls playing at 5 p.m. followed by the Boys at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

Here are the Rosters

Girls

East (Wearing Home Uniforms)

Izzy Allen - Central (Injured)

Maya Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington

Rachael Crowley - Jonesport-Beals

Hannah Dean - Dexter

Aubrey Gifford - Lee Academy

Kristin Grant - Machias

Sydney Gray - Central

Lauren House - Mattanawcook Academy

Dana Mahar - Shead

Ashlyn St. Cyr - PVHS

Gracyn Sanders - Stearns

Kaityln Thornton - Mattanawcook Academy

Coach - Jody Grant - Dexter

West (Wearing Away Uniforms)

Sam Cyr - Bucksport

Navenah De La Cruz - Mattanawcook Academy

Rylee Dorr - Deer Isle-Stonington

Cally Gudroe - Dexter

Grace Lewis - Bangor Christian

Mary McDonald - Jonesport-Beals

Emily Mello - Searsport

Mia Neal - PVHS

Mazie Peach - Dexter

Brooke Smith - Woodland

Aleksa Suddy - Shead

Skyler Tinker - Machias

Coach - Kevin Reed - Bangor Christian

Boys

East (Wearing Home Uniforms)

Zak Adams - Dexter

Kevin Alley - Narraguagus

Scott Chadbourne - PCHS

Patrick Dagan - GSA

Ashton Ellis - Searsport

Colin Harding - PVHS

Mason McDunnah - Schenck

John McManus - Deer Isle-Stonington

Cayden Raymond - Stearns

Bobby Richardson - Machias

Kaden Small - Calais

Conrad Straubel - Bangor Christian

Coach - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck

West (Wearing Away Uniforms)

Colin Dunn - PVHS

Ethan Ladd - Central

Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Beaks

Brady McAvoy - Schenck

Dylan McKenzie - Penquis

Kellen Peavey - Dexter

Brady Pert - GSA

Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian

Isaiah Rivers - Sumner

Caleb Shearer - Stearns

Jeremy Turner - Calais

Gabriel Whitehouse - Schenck

Coach - Dean Preston - Calais