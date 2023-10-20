PCV Girls and Boys Inland Middle School Cross Country Championships

PCV Girls and Boys Inland Middle School Cross Country Championships

These are the future High School Cross Country Runners!  The PVC Inland Girls and Boys Cross Country Championships were held at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Wednesday, October 18th. Congratulations to all those competing

Girls Team Championships

  1. Reeds Brook - 47
  2. Penobscot Christian - 59
  3. All Saints - 80
  4. Mattanawcook - 203
  5. Nokomis - 204
  6. Medway - 250
  7. William Cohen - 254
  8. Veazie - 267
  9. Central - 303
  10. Sedomocha - 360

Here are the Girl's Individual Times

  Event 1  Girls 1.75 Mile Run CC
==================================================================================
    Name                    Year Team                  Avg Mile     Finals  Points
==================================================================================
Results - Women
  1 Ella Johnson                 Penobscot Ch            6:20.7   12:41.42    1
  2 Erin Curtis                  Reeds Brooks MS         6:47.6   13:35.15    2
  3 Maddie Sullivan              All Saints C            6:55.1   13:50.16    3
  4 Rivers Bradford              Penobscot Ch            6:56.1   13:52.04    4
  5 Bailey DeLong                Nokomis MS              7:13.9   14:27.63    5
  6 Tirzah Pellerin              Penobscot Ch            7:15.2   14:30.31    6
  7 Emiline Cournane             Reeds Brooks MS         7:20.6   14:41.18    7
  8 Ellie Thompson               Unattached              7:25.9   14:51.79    8
  9 Coralee Christiansen         Reeds Brooks MS         7:29.3   14:58.55    9
 10 Ella Osborne                 Medway Middl            7:38.7   15:17.28   10
 11 Kara Harvey                  Penobscot Ch            7:41.3   15:22.56   11
 12 Helene Reuter                William S Cohen MS      7:41.5   15:22.91   12
 13 Mackenzie Elliott            Reeds Brooks MS         7:43.0   15:25.84   13
 14 Shyla Knight                 All Saints C            7:45.8   15:31.45   14
 15 Elise King                   All Saints C            7:46.6   15:33.18   15
 16 Selah Cournane               Reeds Brooks MS         7:47.2   15:34.34   16
 17 Emmanuelle Karsh             William S Cohen MS      7:48.7   15:37.33   17
 18 Vogue-Elle Kirkland          All Saints C            7:48.9   15:37.74   18
 19 Laila Beesley-MacDonald      Mattanawcook JH         7:49.2   15:38.42   19
 20 Lily Murphy                  Nokomis MS              7:52.0   15:43.95   20
 21 Abby Curtis                  Reeds Brooks MS         7:53.7   15:47.24   21
 22 Alyssa Crossman              Reeds Brooks MS         7:56.0   15:51.95   22
 23 Addyson Bates                Reeds Brooks MS         8:09.1   16:18.12   23
 24 Isla Albert                  Mattanawcook JH         8:10.1   16:20.11   24
 25 Katelyn Louk                 Central MS              8:11.5   16:22.98   25
 26 Lily Osborne                 Medway Middl            8:13.0   16:25.99   26
 27 Charlee Haven                Medway Middl            8:15.7   16:31.36   27
 28 Sam Libby                    Reeds Brooks MS         8:16.4   16:32.70   28
 29 Shelby Burnett               Reeds Brooks MS         8:19.8   16:39.46   29
 30 Mia Rogers                   All Saints C            8:21.0   16:41.87   30
 31 Ella Smith                   Reeds Brooks MS         8:22.3   16:44.49   31
 32 Liliana Demchak              Nokomis MS              8:23.7   16:47.39   32
 33 Elizabeth Deitz              Sedomocha MS            8:24.7   16:49.35   33
 34 Addy Trepanier               Reeds Brooks MS         8:25.1   16:50.11   34
 35 Audrey Murphy                Veazie MS               8:25.3   16:50.52   35
 36 Tess Hoskins                 All Saints C            8:26.1   16:52.05   36
 37 Adela Bentley                Penobscot Ch            8:26.6   16:53.04   37
 38 Annabeth Holman              Penobscot Ch            8:27.2   16:54.29   38
 39 Mary Elliott                 All Saints C            8:27.7   16:55.35   39
 40 Olivia Galeano               Reeds Brooks MS         8:29.0   16:57.94   40
 41 Ashlyn Waterman              Penobscot Ch            8:29.9   16:59.80   41
 42 Allaina Bassett              Indian Island MS        8:30.2   17:00.23   42
 43 Tenley Oliver                Mattanawcook JH         8:33.1   17:06.17   43
 44 Emily Oldenburgh             Mattanawcook JH         8:33.8   17:07.45   44
 45 Aubrey Baker                 Reeds Brooks MS         8:35.8   17:11.43   45
 46 Samantha Houghton            Reeds Brooks MS         8:37.6   17:15.12   46
 47 Makenna Slauenwhite          Veazie MS               8:43.1   17:26.14   47
 48 Selena Soule                 Central MS              8:47.4   17:34.80   48
 49 Gabriella Johnson            Hermon MS               8:48.5   17:36.93   49
 50 Anna-Reta Pinette            Hermon MS               8:48.9   17:37.66   50
 51 Lilah Boyd                   Reeds Brooks MS         8:49.7   17:39.30   51
 52 Izzabella Howard             Old Town MS             8:53.4   17:46.69   52
 53 Olivia Mishio                Sedomocha MS            8:55.0   17:49.93   53
 54 Grace Elliott                All Saints C            8:56.2   17:52.39   54
 55 Abryanna Stillman            Reeds Brooks MS         8:57.6   17:55.10   55
 56 Ryen Frost                   William S Cohen MS      8:57.9   17:55.70   56
 57 Anna Shearer                 Reeds Brooks MS         8:58.5   17:56.84   57
 58 Sara Nepal                   Veazie MS               8:58.7   17:57.29   58
 59 Lily Ewer                    Indian Island MS        9:05.8   18:11.50   59
 60 Addyson Townsend             Central MS              9:09.5   18:18.98   60
 61 Natalee Underwood            Old Town MS             9:10.4   18:20.70   61
 62 Sophia Davidson              Reeds Brooks MS         9:13.7   18:27.39   62
 63 Alexa Carlisle               Veazie MS               9:20.8   18:41.47   63
 64 Natalee Freeman              Veazie MS               9:26.8   18:53.43   64
 65 Ayleen Guzman-Bermudez       Veazie MS               9:28.3   18:56.45   65
 66 Josie Novak                  Nokomis MS              9:29.2   18:58.32   66
 67 Elena Domina                 Reeds Brooks MS         9:31.2   19:02.31   67
 68 Amelia Downing               Indian Island MS        9:36.2   19:12.36   68
 69 Nazhona Newell               Hermon MS               9:36.5   19:12.84   69
 70 Nevaeh Markham               Veazie MS               9:40.4   19:20.63   70
 71 Arabella Brooks              All Saints C            9:43.6   19:27.17   71
 72 Kaylee Lewis                 Reeds Brooks MS         9:46.2   19:32.26   72
 73 Bree Huntington              Mattanawcook JH         9:49.8   19:39.49   73
 74 Bridgette Weldon             Reeds Brooks MS         9:52.8   19:45.53   74
 75 Hannah Lowe                  Penobscot Ch            9:57.8   19:55.59   75
 76 Lydia Rehmeyer               All Saints C           10:01.3   20:02.44   76
 77 Harmony Wright               Mattanawcook JH        10:04.7   20:09.37   77
 78 Shelby Dokes                 Medway Middl           10:07.7   20:15.35   78
 79 Deanna Medley                William S Cohen MS     10:08.9   20:17.66   79
 80 Maisara Messahel             Reeds Brooks MS        10:09.0   20:17.87   80
 81 Delanie Cross                Nokomis MS             10:09.1   20:18.15   81
 82 Kahlila Clapp                Mattanawcook JH        10:09.9   20:19.63   82
 83 Elsa Vandermast              Sedomocha MS           10:21.9   20:43.75   83
 84 Olivia DeMerchant            Central MS             10:26.0   20:51.96   84
 85 Sylvie Jensen                Penobscot Ch           10:26.1   20:52.12   85
 86 Mackenzie Waite              Central MS             10:28.8   20:57.54   86
 87 Cailyn Hersey                Reeds Brooks MS        10:31.5   21:02.87   87
 88 Mckenzie Spearin             Mattanawcook JH        10:32.0   21:03.83   88
 89 Alexis Burpee                Reeds Brooks MS        10:32.3   21:04.59   89
 90 Jadzia Medley                William S Cohen MS     10:34.7   21:09.33   90
 91 Ginger Robinson              Reeds Brooks MS        10:35.0   21:09.92   91
 92 Emilie Kelley                Reeds Brooks MS        10:39.7   21:19.24   92
 93 Gwen Savage                  Reeds Brooks MS        10:45.7   21:31.26   93
 94 Hannah Healey                Sedomocha MS           10:52.7   21:45.23   94
 95 Lux Osborn                   Nokomis MS             10:54.7   21:49.29   95
 96 Brooklyn Swett               Nokomis MS             10:54.8   21:49.58   96
 97 Kaitlin Sander               Sedomocha MS           11:00.4   22:00.79   97
 98 Ellie Hildreth               Indian Island MS       11:07.0   22:13.85   98
 99 Charlotte Witham             All Saints C           11:16.6   22:33.11   99
100 Adrienne Christensen         All Saints C           11:19.4   22:38.70  100
101 Skyelar Morgan               Old Town MS            11:23.1   22:46.03  101
102 Christiana Igwe              All Saints C           11:27.5   22:54.90  102
103 Ayla Lizotte                 Reeds Brooks MS        11:33.0   23:05.82  103
104 Ahlyza Dunham                Reeds Brooks MS        12:01.9   24:03.65  104
105 Lily Hardy                   Sedomocha MS           12:02.6   24:05.18  105
106 Alyssa Heffner               William S Cohen MS     12:41.4   25:22.70  106
107 Maggie Lauer                 All Saints C           12:51.0   25:42.01  107
108 Aliza Ames                   Old Town MS            13:33.1   27:06.12  108
109 Grace McNeal                 Medway Middl           14:42.8   29:25.48  109
110 Bella Russo                  Medway Middl           14:47.1   29:34.17  110
111 Cheyenne Hanington           Medway Middl           14:47.3   29:34.54  111
112 Aria McCue                   All Saints C           15:50.0   31:39.96  112
113 Daphne McGovern              Veazie MS              15:50.8   31:41.62  113

Here are the Boy's Team Totals

  1. William S. Cohen - 54
  2. Nokomis - 65
  3. Penobscot Christian - 76
  4. All Saints - 97
  5. Reeds Brooks - 133
  6. Veazie - 211
  7. Mattanawcook - 235
  8. James Doughty - 262
  9. Hermon 264

Here are the Boy's Individual Times

  Event 2  Boys 1.75 Mile Run CC
==================================================================================
    Name                    Year Team                  Avg Mile     Finals  Points
==================================================================================
Results - Men
  1 Brady Cox                    Mattanawcook JH         6:01.9   12:03.66    1
  2 Gavin Rogers                 All Saints C            6:13.0   12:25.97    2
  3 Daniel Robbins               William S Cohen MS      6:14.4   12:28.81    3
  4 Philip Harth                 Nokomis MS              6:24.0   12:47.86    4
  5 Wyatt Rollins                Penobscot Ch            6:25.1   12:50.05    5
  6 William Ainsworth            Nokomis MS              6:27.1   12:54.10    6
  7 Brady Chase                  Veazie MS               6:28.1   12:56.12    7
  8 Carter Cox                   Mattanawcook JH         6:29.1   12:58.12    8
  9 William Godley               Penobscot Ch            6:29.6   12:59.11    9
 10 Noah Owens                   William S Cohen MS      6:30.4   13:00.76   10
 11 John Wilkerson               Reeds Brooks MS         6:32.1   13:04.03   11
 12 Noah Wilcox                  William S Cohen MS      6:33.5   13:06.86   12
 13 Joey Pellerin                Penobscot Ch            6:33.5   13:06.91   13
 14 Suni Saint-Cyr               William S Cohen MS      6:33.8   13:07.58   14
 15 Mathias Porter               William S Cohen MS      6:36.2   13:12.38   15
 16 Matthew Donahue              Nokomis MS              6:37.6   13:15.15   16
 17 Kai Grosjean                 James Doughty MS        6:39.8   13:19.55   17
 18 Joe King                     All Saints C            6:49.8   13:39.47   18
 19 Aiden Sanford                Nokomis MS              6:53.4   13:46.63   19
 20 Ryder Wilson                 Nokomis MS              6:54.2   13:48.42   20
 21 Aaron Dorr                   All Saints C            6:56.9   13:53.75   21
 22 Alex Gelo                    Old Town MS             6:59.4   13:58.79   22
 23 Zachary Valentine            Reeds Brooks MS         7:00.8   14:01.55   23
 24 Colt Bradford                Penobscot Ch            7:01.1   14:02.03   24
 25 Nathan Pellerin              Penobscot Ch            7:02.0   14:03.87   25
 26 Michael Sullivan             All Saints C            7:02.9   14:05.70   26
 27 Hunter McKusick-Slama        Sedomocha MS            7:07.6   14:15.03   27
 28 Oskar Gerring                Reeds Brooks MS         7:10.5   14:20.96   28
 29 Aiden Byrne                  Reeds Brooks MS         7:13.0   14:26.01   29
 30 Matthew Carey                All Saints C            7:14.5   14:28.86   30
 31 Wulf Landry                  Mattanawcook JH         7:14.9   14:29.68   31
 32 Landon King                  Medway Middl            7:16.6   14:33.12   32
 33 Maxwell Kuhn                 William S Cohen MS      7:18.8   14:37.52   33
 34 Jeremiah Coffin              Penobscot Ch            7:21.4   14:42.79   34
 35 Alex Roach                   Old Town MS             7:21.9   14:43.81   35
 36 Jackson Allen                Hermon MS               7:24.6   14:49.12   36
 37 Ben Hadley                   William S Cohen MS      7:27.6   14:55.20   37
 38 Eben Haviland                Nokomis MS              7:27.9   14:55.75   38
 39 Eli Cousins                  Penobscot Ch            7:28.8   14:57.58   39
 40 Kirk Barber                  Veazie MS               7:29.2   14:58.39   40
 41 Elliott Bennett              All Saints C            7:31.7   15:03.39   41
 42 Asa Wentworth                Reeds Brooks MS         7:32.3   15:04.59   42
 43 Dylan Jaimehewes             William S Cohen MS      7:33.0   15:05.87   43
 44 Tristan Gray                 All Saints C            7:33.0   15:05.98   44
 45 Desmond Lees                 James Doughty MS        7:33.3   15:06.48   45
 46 Kellan Powell                James Doughty MS        7:34.9   15:09.73   46
 47 Josh Nadeau                  Hermon MS               7:37.5   15:14.95   47
 48 Gabe Morin                   All Saints C            7:38.8   15:17.52   48
 49 Jack Fitzgerald              William S Cohen MS      7:40.8   15:21.62   49
 50 Quinn Cawley                 Penobscot Ch            7:42.5   15:24.93   50
 51 Ian Carpenter                William S Cohen MS      7:44.1   15:28.15   51
 52 Bates Bradford               Penobscot Ch            7:44.6   15:29.04   52
 53 Tucker Clapp                 Veazie MS               7:45.3   15:30.43   53
 54 Alex Petley                  All Saints C            7:46.6   15:33.07   54
 55 Alias Aucoin                 Veazie MS               7:48.2   15:36.33   55
 56 Charles Xu                   Veazie MS               7:59.7   15:59.36   56
 57 Brian Pangburn               William S Cohen MS      8:06.4   16:12.76   57
 58 Cole Zakrzewski              Hermon MS               8:06.6   16:13.05   58
 59 Mason Achorn                 William S Cohen MS      8:11.4   16:22.66   59
 60 Colson Sirois                Veazie MS               8:12.0   16:24.01   60
 61 Jackson Linkletter           Hermon MS               8:12.4   16:24.72   61
 62 George Kisamitakis           Hermon MS               8:16.2   16:32.23   62
 63 Brinxton Richards            Central MS              8:26.8   16:53.61   63
 64 Boude Sines                  William S Cohen MS      8:28.6   16:57.03   64
 65 David Briscoe                Penobscot Ch            8:30.6   17:01.06   65
 66 Elliot Wade                  Nokomis MS              8:35.8   17:11.60   66
 67 Ezra Szylvian                All Saints C            8:36.7   17:13.39   67
 68 Austin Stevens               Hermon MS               8:39.5   17:18.86   68
 69 Nicholas Bacon               Reeds Brooks MS         8:40.0   17:19.99   69
 70 Thomas Achorn                Reeds Brooks MS         8:40.3   17:20.49   70
 71 Patrick Carey                All Saints C            8:40.5   17:20.94   71
 72 Parker Liba                  Medway Middl            8:40.5   17:20.99   72
 73 Michael Melia                Reeds Brooks MS         8:43.7   17:27.39   73
 74 Corbin Smith                 William S Cohen MS      8:45.7   17:31.30   74
 75 Bentley Surette              James Doughty MS        8:47.5   17:34.92   75
 76 Jackson Michaud              Hermon MS               8:49.7   17:39.39   76
 77 Keegan Newell                Hermon MS               8:51.0   17:42.02   77
 78 Wesley Cowan                 Reeds Brooks MS         8:54.5   17:49.02   78
 79 mitchell morin               James Doughty MS        8:54.8   17:49.59   79
 80 Derrick Johnson              Reeds Brooks MS         8:58.5   17:56.91   80
 81 Sebec Neptune                Indian Island MS        8:59.6   17:59.20   81
 82 Liam Cousins                 Penobscot Ch            9:00.1   18:00.13   82
 83 Tyson Rogers                 Veazie MS               9:04.7   18:09.29   83
 84 Abel Mishio                  Sedomocha MS            9:11.4   18:22.66   84
 85 Duncan Collins               All Saints C            9:15.9   18:31.66   85
 86 Logan Lake                   William S Cohen MS      9:17.4   18:34.66   86
 87 Aiden Sander                 Sedomocha MS            9:17.6   18:35.20   87
 88 Rory O'Mahony                Medway Middl            9:20.9   18:41.77   88
 89 Grant Tocci                  Veazie MS               9:26.1   18:52.04   89
 90 Brogen Viani                 Central MS              9:31.6   19:03.21   90
 91 Everett Szylvian             All Saints C            9:35.6   19:11.16   91
 92 Hunter Pride                 Central MS              9:37.7   19:15.34   92
 93 Aiden Sockbeson              Indian Island MS        9:38.4   19:16.73   93
 94 Jacob Reed                   Mattanawcook JH         9:39.9   19:19.73   94
 95 Elijah Farrington            James Doughty MS        9:43.0   19:26.02   95
 96 Levi Smith                   Penobscot Ch            9:43.7   19:27.29   96
 97 Isaac Dill                   Penobscot Ch            9:45.6   19:31.16   97
 98 Conner Brawn                 Reeds Brooks MS         9:49.5   19:38.88   98
 99 Kyle Kilhefner               Reeds Brooks MS         9:50.5   19:40.93   99
100 Owen Smith                   William S Cohen MS     10:10.2   20:20.42  100
101 Colby Thompson               Mattanawcook JH        10:15.9   20:31.66  101
102 Landon Smith                 William S Cohen MS     10:17.6   20:35.08  102
103 Collin Cyr                   James Doughty MS       10:18.9   20:37.64  103
104 Reed Zakrzewski              Hermon MS              10:20.7   20:41.41  104
105 Jose Downey                  William S Cohen MS     10:26.4   20:52.75  105
106 Brysin Davis                 Old Town MS            10:33.3   21:06.44  106
107 Goddrick DePhilippo          James Doughty MS       10:39.0   21:17.89  107
108 Ryan Burns                   All Saints C           10:40.9   21:21.75  108
109 Gavin Mehrhoff               Hermon MS              10:56.5   21:52.99  109
110 Ashton Osnoe                 Mattanawcook JH        11:07.0   22:13.97  110
111 Mikah Smith                  Mattanawcook JH        11:09.3   22:18.44  111
112 Camden Chambers              Mattanawcook JH        11:15.2   22:30.24  112
113 Jack Higgins                 All Saints C           11:23.2   22:46.41  113
114 Randy Hill                   Reeds Brooks MS        11:46.4   23:32.82  114
115 Harrison Pinette             Hermon MS              12:03.4   24:06.69  115
116 Sawyer Moreau                All Saints C           12:03.9   24:07.71  116
117 Steven Burns                 Mattanawcook JH        13:48.2   27:36.28  117
118 Trenton Parson               Hermon MS              13:48.6   27:37.22  118
119 Josh Durant                  Central MS             13:55.1   27:50.04  119
120 Duncan Boone                 James Doughty MS       13:56.3   27:52.62  120
121 Samuel Rehmeyer              All Saints C           14:30.8   29:01.46  121
 -- James Dunivan                Reeds Brooks MS                       DNF
 -- Jaxson Davis                 William S Cohen MS                    DNF

 

