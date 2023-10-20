PCV Girls and Boys Inland Middle School Cross Country Championships

These are the future High School Cross Country Runners! The PVC Inland Girls and Boys Cross Country Championships were held at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Wednesday, October 18th. Congratulations to all those competing

Girls Team Championships

Reeds Brook - 47 Penobscot Christian - 59 All Saints - 80 Mattanawcook - 203 Nokomis - 204 Medway - 250 William Cohen - 254 Veazie - 267 Central - 303 Sedomocha - 360

Here are the Girl's Individual Times

Event 1 Girls 1.75 Mile Run CC ================================================================================== Name Year Team Avg Mile Finals Points ================================================================================== Results - Women 1 Ella Johnson Penobscot Ch 6:20.7 12:41.42 1 2 Erin Curtis Reeds Brooks MS 6:47.6 13:35.15 2 3 Maddie Sullivan All Saints C 6:55.1 13:50.16 3 4 Rivers Bradford Penobscot Ch 6:56.1 13:52.04 4 5 Bailey DeLong Nokomis MS 7:13.9 14:27.63 5 6 Tirzah Pellerin Penobscot Ch 7:15.2 14:30.31 6 7 Emiline Cournane Reeds Brooks MS 7:20.6 14:41.18 7 8 Ellie Thompson Unattached 7:25.9 14:51.79 8 9 Coralee Christiansen Reeds Brooks MS 7:29.3 14:58.55 9 10 Ella Osborne Medway Middl 7:38.7 15:17.28 10 11 Kara Harvey Penobscot Ch 7:41.3 15:22.56 11 12 Helene Reuter William S Cohen MS 7:41.5 15:22.91 12 13 Mackenzie Elliott Reeds Brooks MS 7:43.0 15:25.84 13 14 Shyla Knight All Saints C 7:45.8 15:31.45 14 15 Elise King All Saints C 7:46.6 15:33.18 15 16 Selah Cournane Reeds Brooks MS 7:47.2 15:34.34 16 17 Emmanuelle Karsh William S Cohen MS 7:48.7 15:37.33 17 18 Vogue-Elle Kirkland All Saints C 7:48.9 15:37.74 18 19 Laila Beesley-MacDonald Mattanawcook JH 7:49.2 15:38.42 19 20 Lily Murphy Nokomis MS 7:52.0 15:43.95 20 21 Abby Curtis Reeds Brooks MS 7:53.7 15:47.24 21 22 Alyssa Crossman Reeds Brooks MS 7:56.0 15:51.95 22 23 Addyson Bates Reeds Brooks MS 8:09.1 16:18.12 23 24 Isla Albert Mattanawcook JH 8:10.1 16:20.11 24 25 Katelyn Louk Central MS 8:11.5 16:22.98 25 26 Lily Osborne Medway Middl 8:13.0 16:25.99 26 27 Charlee Haven Medway Middl 8:15.7 16:31.36 27 28 Sam Libby Reeds Brooks MS 8:16.4 16:32.70 28 29 Shelby Burnett Reeds Brooks MS 8:19.8 16:39.46 29 30 Mia Rogers All Saints C 8:21.0 16:41.87 30 31 Ella Smith Reeds Brooks MS 8:22.3 16:44.49 31 32 Liliana Demchak Nokomis MS 8:23.7 16:47.39 32 33 Elizabeth Deitz Sedomocha MS 8:24.7 16:49.35 33 34 Addy Trepanier Reeds Brooks MS 8:25.1 16:50.11 34 35 Audrey Murphy Veazie MS 8:25.3 16:50.52 35 36 Tess Hoskins All Saints C 8:26.1 16:52.05 36 37 Adela Bentley Penobscot Ch 8:26.6 16:53.04 37 38 Annabeth Holman Penobscot Ch 8:27.2 16:54.29 38 39 Mary Elliott All Saints C 8:27.7 16:55.35 39 40 Olivia Galeano Reeds Brooks MS 8:29.0 16:57.94 40 41 Ashlyn Waterman Penobscot Ch 8:29.9 16:59.80 41 42 Allaina Bassett Indian Island MS 8:30.2 17:00.23 42 43 Tenley Oliver Mattanawcook JH 8:33.1 17:06.17 43 44 Emily Oldenburgh Mattanawcook JH 8:33.8 17:07.45 44 45 Aubrey Baker Reeds Brooks MS 8:35.8 17:11.43 45 46 Samantha Houghton Reeds Brooks MS 8:37.6 17:15.12 46 47 Makenna Slauenwhite Veazie MS 8:43.1 17:26.14 47 48 Selena Soule Central MS 8:47.4 17:34.80 48 49 Gabriella Johnson Hermon MS 8:48.5 17:36.93 49 50 Anna-Reta Pinette Hermon MS 8:48.9 17:37.66 50 51 Lilah Boyd Reeds Brooks MS 8:49.7 17:39.30 51 52 Izzabella Howard Old Town MS 8:53.4 17:46.69 52 53 Olivia Mishio Sedomocha MS 8:55.0 17:49.93 53 54 Grace Elliott All Saints C 8:56.2 17:52.39 54 55 Abryanna Stillman Reeds Brooks MS 8:57.6 17:55.10 55 56 Ryen Frost William S Cohen MS 8:57.9 17:55.70 56 57 Anna Shearer Reeds Brooks MS 8:58.5 17:56.84 57 58 Sara Nepal Veazie MS 8:58.7 17:57.29 58 59 Lily Ewer Indian Island MS 9:05.8 18:11.50 59 60 Addyson Townsend Central MS 9:09.5 18:18.98 60 61 Natalee Underwood Old Town MS 9:10.4 18:20.70 61 62 Sophia Davidson Reeds Brooks MS 9:13.7 18:27.39 62 63 Alexa Carlisle Veazie MS 9:20.8 18:41.47 63 64 Natalee Freeman Veazie MS 9:26.8 18:53.43 64 65 Ayleen Guzman-Bermudez Veazie MS 9:28.3 18:56.45 65 66 Josie Novak Nokomis MS 9:29.2 18:58.32 66 67 Elena Domina Reeds Brooks MS 9:31.2 19:02.31 67 68 Amelia Downing Indian Island MS 9:36.2 19:12.36 68 69 Nazhona Newell Hermon MS 9:36.5 19:12.84 69 70 Nevaeh Markham Veazie MS 9:40.4 19:20.63 70 71 Arabella Brooks All Saints C 9:43.6 19:27.17 71 72 Kaylee Lewis Reeds Brooks MS 9:46.2 19:32.26 72 73 Bree Huntington Mattanawcook JH 9:49.8 19:39.49 73 74 Bridgette Weldon Reeds Brooks MS 9:52.8 19:45.53 74 75 Hannah Lowe Penobscot Ch 9:57.8 19:55.59 75 76 Lydia Rehmeyer All Saints C 10:01.3 20:02.44 76 77 Harmony Wright Mattanawcook JH 10:04.7 20:09.37 77 78 Shelby Dokes Medway Middl 10:07.7 20:15.35 78 79 Deanna Medley William S Cohen MS 10:08.9 20:17.66 79 80 Maisara Messahel Reeds Brooks MS 10:09.0 20:17.87 80 81 Delanie Cross Nokomis MS 10:09.1 20:18.15 81 82 Kahlila Clapp Mattanawcook JH 10:09.9 20:19.63 82 83 Elsa Vandermast Sedomocha MS 10:21.9 20:43.75 83 84 Olivia DeMerchant Central MS 10:26.0 20:51.96 84 85 Sylvie Jensen Penobscot Ch 10:26.1 20:52.12 85 86 Mackenzie Waite Central MS 10:28.8 20:57.54 86 87 Cailyn Hersey Reeds Brooks MS 10:31.5 21:02.87 87 88 Mckenzie Spearin Mattanawcook JH 10:32.0 21:03.83 88 89 Alexis Burpee Reeds Brooks MS 10:32.3 21:04.59 89 90 Jadzia Medley William S Cohen MS 10:34.7 21:09.33 90 91 Ginger Robinson Reeds Brooks MS 10:35.0 21:09.92 91 92 Emilie Kelley Reeds Brooks MS 10:39.7 21:19.24 92 93 Gwen Savage Reeds Brooks MS 10:45.7 21:31.26 93 94 Hannah Healey Sedomocha MS 10:52.7 21:45.23 94 95 Lux Osborn Nokomis MS 10:54.7 21:49.29 95 96 Brooklyn Swett Nokomis MS 10:54.8 21:49.58 96 97 Kaitlin Sander Sedomocha MS 11:00.4 22:00.79 97 98 Ellie Hildreth Indian Island MS 11:07.0 22:13.85 98 99 Charlotte Witham All Saints C 11:16.6 22:33.11 99 100 Adrienne Christensen All Saints C 11:19.4 22:38.70 100 101 Skyelar Morgan Old Town MS 11:23.1 22:46.03 101 102 Christiana Igwe All Saints C 11:27.5 22:54.90 102 103 Ayla Lizotte Reeds Brooks MS 11:33.0 23:05.82 103 104 Ahlyza Dunham Reeds Brooks MS 12:01.9 24:03.65 104 105 Lily Hardy Sedomocha MS 12:02.6 24:05.18 105 106 Alyssa Heffner William S Cohen MS 12:41.4 25:22.70 106 107 Maggie Lauer All Saints C 12:51.0 25:42.01 107 108 Aliza Ames Old Town MS 13:33.1 27:06.12 108 109 Grace McNeal Medway Middl 14:42.8 29:25.48 109 110 Bella Russo Medway Middl 14:47.1 29:34.17 110 111 Cheyenne Hanington Medway Middl 14:47.3 29:34.54 111 112 Aria McCue All Saints C 15:50.0 31:39.96 112 113 Daphne McGovern Veazie MS 15:50.8 31:41.62 113

Here are the Boy's Team Totals

William S. Cohen - 54 Nokomis - 65 Penobscot Christian - 76 All Saints - 97 Reeds Brooks - 133 Veazie - 211 Mattanawcook - 235 James Doughty - 262 Hermon 264

Here are the Boy's Individual Times

Event 2 Boys 1.75 Mile Run CC ================================================================================== Name Year Team Avg Mile Finals Points ================================================================================== Results - Men 1 Brady Cox Mattanawcook JH 6:01.9 12:03.66 1 2 Gavin Rogers All Saints C 6:13.0 12:25.97 2 3 Daniel Robbins William S Cohen MS 6:14.4 12:28.81 3 4 Philip Harth Nokomis MS 6:24.0 12:47.86 4 5 Wyatt Rollins Penobscot Ch 6:25.1 12:50.05 5 6 William Ainsworth Nokomis MS 6:27.1 12:54.10 6 7 Brady Chase Veazie MS 6:28.1 12:56.12 7 8 Carter Cox Mattanawcook JH 6:29.1 12:58.12 8 9 William Godley Penobscot Ch 6:29.6 12:59.11 9 10 Noah Owens William S Cohen MS 6:30.4 13:00.76 10 11 John Wilkerson Reeds Brooks MS 6:32.1 13:04.03 11 12 Noah Wilcox William S Cohen MS 6:33.5 13:06.86 12 13 Joey Pellerin Penobscot Ch 6:33.5 13:06.91 13 14 Suni Saint-Cyr William S Cohen MS 6:33.8 13:07.58 14 15 Mathias Porter William S Cohen MS 6:36.2 13:12.38 15 16 Matthew Donahue Nokomis MS 6:37.6 13:15.15 16 17 Kai Grosjean James Doughty MS 6:39.8 13:19.55 17 18 Joe King All Saints C 6:49.8 13:39.47 18 19 Aiden Sanford Nokomis MS 6:53.4 13:46.63 19 20 Ryder Wilson Nokomis MS 6:54.2 13:48.42 20 21 Aaron Dorr All Saints C 6:56.9 13:53.75 21 22 Alex Gelo Old Town MS 6:59.4 13:58.79 22 23 Zachary Valentine Reeds Brooks MS 7:00.8 14:01.55 23 24 Colt Bradford Penobscot Ch 7:01.1 14:02.03 24 25 Nathan Pellerin Penobscot Ch 7:02.0 14:03.87 25 26 Michael Sullivan All Saints C 7:02.9 14:05.70 26 27 Hunter McKusick-Slama Sedomocha MS 7:07.6 14:15.03 27 28 Oskar Gerring Reeds Brooks MS 7:10.5 14:20.96 28 29 Aiden Byrne Reeds Brooks MS 7:13.0 14:26.01 29 30 Matthew Carey All Saints C 7:14.5 14:28.86 30 31 Wulf Landry Mattanawcook JH 7:14.9 14:29.68 31 32 Landon King Medway Middl 7:16.6 14:33.12 32 33 Maxwell Kuhn William S Cohen MS 7:18.8 14:37.52 33 34 Jeremiah Coffin Penobscot Ch 7:21.4 14:42.79 34 35 Alex Roach Old Town MS 7:21.9 14:43.81 35 36 Jackson Allen Hermon MS 7:24.6 14:49.12 36 37 Ben Hadley William S Cohen MS 7:27.6 14:55.20 37 38 Eben Haviland Nokomis MS 7:27.9 14:55.75 38 39 Eli Cousins Penobscot Ch 7:28.8 14:57.58 39 40 Kirk Barber Veazie MS 7:29.2 14:58.39 40 41 Elliott Bennett All Saints C 7:31.7 15:03.39 41 42 Asa Wentworth Reeds Brooks MS 7:32.3 15:04.59 42 43 Dylan Jaimehewes William S Cohen MS 7:33.0 15:05.87 43 44 Tristan Gray All Saints C 7:33.0 15:05.98 44 45 Desmond Lees James Doughty MS 7:33.3 15:06.48 45 46 Kellan Powell James Doughty MS 7:34.9 15:09.73 46 47 Josh Nadeau Hermon MS 7:37.5 15:14.95 47 48 Gabe Morin All Saints C 7:38.8 15:17.52 48 49 Jack Fitzgerald William S Cohen MS 7:40.8 15:21.62 49 50 Quinn Cawley Penobscot Ch 7:42.5 15:24.93 50 51 Ian Carpenter William S Cohen MS 7:44.1 15:28.15 51 52 Bates Bradford Penobscot Ch 7:44.6 15:29.04 52 53 Tucker Clapp Veazie MS 7:45.3 15:30.43 53 54 Alex Petley All Saints C 7:46.6 15:33.07 54 55 Alias Aucoin Veazie MS 7:48.2 15:36.33 55 56 Charles Xu Veazie MS 7:59.7 15:59.36 56 57 Brian Pangburn William S Cohen MS 8:06.4 16:12.76 57 58 Cole Zakrzewski Hermon MS 8:06.6 16:13.05 58 59 Mason Achorn William S Cohen MS 8:11.4 16:22.66 59 60 Colson Sirois Veazie MS 8:12.0 16:24.01 60 61 Jackson Linkletter Hermon MS 8:12.4 16:24.72 61 62 George Kisamitakis Hermon MS 8:16.2 16:32.23 62 63 Brinxton Richards Central MS 8:26.8 16:53.61 63 64 Boude Sines William S Cohen MS 8:28.6 16:57.03 64 65 David Briscoe Penobscot Ch 8:30.6 17:01.06 65 66 Elliot Wade Nokomis MS 8:35.8 17:11.60 66 67 Ezra Szylvian All Saints C 8:36.7 17:13.39 67 68 Austin Stevens Hermon MS 8:39.5 17:18.86 68 69 Nicholas Bacon Reeds Brooks MS 8:40.0 17:19.99 69 70 Thomas Achorn Reeds Brooks MS 8:40.3 17:20.49 70 71 Patrick Carey All Saints C 8:40.5 17:20.94 71 72 Parker Liba Medway Middl 8:40.5 17:20.99 72 73 Michael Melia Reeds Brooks MS 8:43.7 17:27.39 73 74 Corbin Smith William S Cohen MS 8:45.7 17:31.30 74 75 Bentley Surette James Doughty MS 8:47.5 17:34.92 75 76 Jackson Michaud Hermon MS 8:49.7 17:39.39 76 77 Keegan Newell Hermon MS 8:51.0 17:42.02 77 78 Wesley Cowan Reeds Brooks MS 8:54.5 17:49.02 78 79 mitchell morin James Doughty MS 8:54.8 17:49.59 79 80 Derrick Johnson Reeds Brooks MS 8:58.5 17:56.91 80 81 Sebec Neptune Indian Island MS 8:59.6 17:59.20 81 82 Liam Cousins Penobscot Ch 9:00.1 18:00.13 82 83 Tyson Rogers Veazie MS 9:04.7 18:09.29 83 84 Abel Mishio Sedomocha MS 9:11.4 18:22.66 84 85 Duncan Collins All Saints C 9:15.9 18:31.66 85 86 Logan Lake William S Cohen MS 9:17.4 18:34.66 86 87 Aiden Sander Sedomocha MS 9:17.6 18:35.20 87 88 Rory O'Mahony Medway Middl 9:20.9 18:41.77 88 89 Grant Tocci Veazie MS 9:26.1 18:52.04 89 90 Brogen Viani Central MS 9:31.6 19:03.21 90 91 Everett Szylvian All Saints C 9:35.6 19:11.16 91 92 Hunter Pride Central MS 9:37.7 19:15.34 92 93 Aiden Sockbeson Indian Island MS 9:38.4 19:16.73 93 94 Jacob Reed Mattanawcook JH 9:39.9 19:19.73 94 95 Elijah Farrington James Doughty MS 9:43.0 19:26.02 95 96 Levi Smith Penobscot Ch 9:43.7 19:27.29 96 97 Isaac Dill Penobscot Ch 9:45.6 19:31.16 97 98 Conner Brawn Reeds Brooks MS 9:49.5 19:38.88 98 99 Kyle Kilhefner Reeds Brooks MS 9:50.5 19:40.93 99 100 Owen Smith William S Cohen MS 10:10.2 20:20.42 100 101 Colby Thompson Mattanawcook JH 10:15.9 20:31.66 101 102 Landon Smith William S Cohen MS 10:17.6 20:35.08 102 103 Collin Cyr James Doughty MS 10:18.9 20:37.64 103 104 Reed Zakrzewski Hermon MS 10:20.7 20:41.41 104 105 Jose Downey William S Cohen MS 10:26.4 20:52.75 105 106 Brysin Davis Old Town MS 10:33.3 21:06.44 106 107 Goddrick DePhilippo James Doughty MS 10:39.0 21:17.89 107 108 Ryan Burns All Saints C 10:40.9 21:21.75 108 109 Gavin Mehrhoff Hermon MS 10:56.5 21:52.99 109 110 Ashton Osnoe Mattanawcook JH 11:07.0 22:13.97 110 111 Mikah Smith Mattanawcook JH 11:09.3 22:18.44 111 112 Camden Chambers Mattanawcook JH 11:15.2 22:30.24 112 113 Jack Higgins All Saints C 11:23.2 22:46.41 113 114 Randy Hill Reeds Brooks MS 11:46.4 23:32.82 114 115 Harrison Pinette Hermon MS 12:03.4 24:06.69 115 116 Sawyer Moreau All Saints C 12:03.9 24:07.71 116 117 Steven Burns Mattanawcook JH 13:48.2 27:36.28 117 118 Trenton Parson Hermon MS 13:48.6 27:37.22 118 119 Josh Durant Central MS 13:55.1 27:50.04 119 120 Duncan Boone James Doughty MS 13:56.3 27:52.62 120 121 Samuel Rehmeyer All Saints C 14:30.8 29:01.46 121 -- James Dunivan Reeds Brooks MS DNF -- Jaxson Davis William S Cohen MS DNF