Here are the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) Class C Girl's Basketball Individual Stat Leaders as of January 5th.

Points Per Game

Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 loading...

Rebounds Per Game

Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 loading...

Assists Per Game

Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 loading...

Steals Per Game

Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 loading...

Blocks Per Game

Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 Nick Cullen January 6, 2025 loading...

Get our free mobile app