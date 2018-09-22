QB Ferguson Injured, Maine Loses 17-5

The UMaine Black Bears lost the game and lost their quarterback at Central Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The Black Bears lost the game 17-5 to drop to 2-1.

The Black Bears lost their quarterback, Chris Ferguson, to a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return. He was 3-for-4 for 21 yards when he left the game. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Robinson took over for the rest of the game.

Central Michigan, an FBS team, won for the first time this season (1-3). The Chippewas led at halftime by a 10-0 score on a five-yard TD run by quarterback Tommy Lazzaro and a 40-yard field goal.

In the third quarter, after getting one field goal attempt blocked, UMaine's Kenny Doak hit on a 38-yard field goal to make it 10-3.

But Lazzaro threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to extend the Chippewas lead to 17-3.

The Black Bears did block a punt and turned it into a safety to make it 17-5. But that was all of the scoring on the day.

Robinson finished 16-for-32, 162 yards, two interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Maine did out gain Central Michigan 265-177 in total yards. But the Bears did commit 11 penalties for 113 yards.

The Black Bears do collect a $400,000 check for playing the FBS game and now take on Yale in Connecticut next week.

Other Maine College Scores:

Williams defeats Colby 36 - 14

Merchant Marine defeats Maine Maritime Academy 36 - 14

Middlebury defeats Bowdoin 37 - 24

Trinity defeats Bates 59 - 16