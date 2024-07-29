Quirk Motor City Stays Alive Beating Skowhegan 10-0

The Quirk Motor City Riverdogs stayed alive in the State Senior Legion Tournament, beating Skowhegan 10-0 on Sunday night, July 28th at Mansfield Stadium. The game was stopped after 5 inning because of the 10-run rule.

Quirk Motor City scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 runs in the 4th and then 7 runs in the 5th inning.

TJ Llerena threw a 5.0 inning complete game, holding Skowhegan to just 3 hits. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter.

At the plate, Quirk Motor City had 9 hits, led by lead-off batter Andrew Cote who was 3-4, driving in 2 runs. Rogan Lord and Kayson Wildman each had a double and drove in 2 runs. Gavin McLeod had a double. Llerena, Zach McLaughlin and Josh Lorenzo each had a single, with Lorenzo driving in a run.

Silas Tibbetts started for Skowhegan and pitched 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 4. Xavier Estes recorded the final out but not before allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, all unearned.

Brendan Dunlap had a triple for Skowhegan. JJ Aubin and Silas Tibbetts each single.

The Riverdogs are now 2-0 while Skowhegan is 1-1. The Riverdogs will take on undefeated Franklin County on Monday night, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. Skowhegan will take on the Bangor Comrades on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with the loser being eliminated from the Tournament.