Raiders Get Win in New Stadium Beat Saints 34-24

AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders have won their first game in a new hometown.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Saints, 34-24.

Carr was in complete control for most of the night, completing 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards. Darren Waller caught 12 of the passes for 103 yards as Carr's most trusted option.

Carr engineered four straight scoring drives in the second and third quarters to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 24-17 lead.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees (breez) was 26 of 38 for 312 yards with one TD and one interception.