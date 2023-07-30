Rain Interrupts Speedway 95’s Program Saturday July 29 [RESULTS]

Despite Speedway 95’s officials attempts to complete the show scheduled for Saturday night, July 29th, rain finally came to end the night’s activities. A rearranging of the program allowed the highlighted Big Dog 100 to be completed, although it was shortened to 75 laps to enhance the chances of completing it before the rains came.

Brad Bellows of China started on the pole, and immediately shot to the front to lead the parade. His lead was short-lived, however, as Hudson’s Donnie Silva passed Bellows on lap 6 and led the event until Lap 73, when the right front wheel parted company with the car, stopping Silva’s dominance of the event. Brad Bellows, who was running second at the time, inherited the lead and was first under the checkers. His brother, Casey Bellows of Fairfield chased Brad for the entire race, but settled for a second place finish. He was the only car along with his brother to be on the lead lap at the end. Silva finished third, one lap down when the checkers flew. Fourth went to Ed Salisbury of Ellsworth with Adam Bowden of Hermon crossing the finish line fifth.

The only other feature completed before the rains came was the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners. Horace Crawford of Troy led all 25 laps enroute to his first win of the season. Joey Doyon of Frankfort raced into the second spot following a late race caution. David Boulier of Bucksport nipped Cooper Beaulieu at the line for third, with Beaulieu finishing fourth. Delaney Dunn of Otis was fifth.

Features for the Sport-Four, Street Stock and Dysart’s Late Models will be run first on the August 5th program before the regular show begins. Racing will also be held on Wednesday, August 2nd at 7:00 with racing in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, the Road Runners, the Stars of Tomorrow and the Main Outlaw Midget Series.

QUICK RESULTS:

BIG DOG 75 LAPS:

1. 25 Brad Bellows. China

2. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

3. 71 Donnie Silva, Hudson

4. 6 Ed Salisbury, Ellsworth

5. 83 Adam Bowden, Hermon

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00 Horace Crawford,, Troy

2. 02 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

3. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

4. 5X Cooper Beaulieu. Canaan

5. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis