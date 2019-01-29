Rams vs Witches On 92.9 The Ticket

Can the Bangor Rams get to 14-1? Can the Brewer Witches keep their climb up the standings going and get to 8-8? Answers come tonight when the two teams meet at Red Barry Gym at Bangor High School.

The game is live at 7pm on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket, online at 929theticket.com and on the Ticket App.

The (13-1) Rams only loss came back on January 2nd at Oxford Hills. They have won seven straight since that game and sit on top of the Class AA North standings with 119 Heal Points.

First year head coach Brad Libby has a senior laden team and features one of the state's best players in Matt Fleming.

The (7-8) Witches have knocked off #1 in Class A Cony and have beaten Skowhegan in the best week to jump into 7th place in the Heal Points. A win over Bangor would give Coach Ben Goodwin and his young team a solid spot in the tourney field.

The teams played in Brewer back on December 18th with the Rams winning 62-44.