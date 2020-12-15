Ravens Win With Wild Finish 47-42

Lamar Jackson came back in the nick of time to possibly save the Baltimore Ravens' season.

Jackson led two scoring drives after the two-minute warning and Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left as the Ravens survived a 47-42 win over the Browns at Cleveland.

Jackson had to go to the locker room in the fourth quarter due to cramping. He returned to the field just as backup Trace McSorley was being taken off the field with a left knee injury. One play later, Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a 44-yard TD on 4th-and-5 with 1:51 remaining to put the Ravens on top.

But the Browns weren't done, tying it on Baker Mayfield's 22-yards scoring strike to Kareem Hunt just 47 seconds late.

Tucker's long kick put Baltimore ahead for good before Cleveland lateraled the ensuing kickoff into a game-ending safety.

Jackson finished with 162 yards passing and carried nine times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The outcome keeps the 9-4 Browns two games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The Ravens are another game back at 8-5.