Recap of a Busy Sports Weekend for UMaine, Husson And More
UMaine Athletics Headlines –
The UMaine football team was beaten by James Madison Saturday in Virginia 55-7, as the Bears drop to 0-2 to start the year.
• Maine Quarterback Joe Fagnano left the game in the first quarter with what the University said was a lower leg injury
o He was taken to the hospital for X-Rays which came back negative
o Now reports from the Bangor Daily indicate it is an ankle sprain and according to Nick Charlton Fagnano is in a boot and will be out, but it’s not known for how long.
• Redshirt Freshman Derek Robertson replaced Fagnano and completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and his first career touchdown
• Maine hosts Merrimack this Saturday, with kickoff at noon
o Warriors are 2-0 with wins against UConn and Holy Cross to start the year
UMaine field hockey lost both games on the road this weekend to a pair of top 25 ranked teams.
• Bears lost to 23rd ranked Kent State Saturday 4-3 in overtime, their 5th straight overtime game to start the season
• Maine lost at 5th ranked Northwestern 5-nothing yesterday
• Bears 1-and-5 to start the year, Wildcats 6-1
Maine women’s soccer had a 1 nothing lead against Marist yesterday on campus, but that lead only stood for about 4 minutes before the Red Foxes evened the score and it finished in a 1-1 tie.
• Maine 2-1-2
• Final non-conference game of the year
• Open America East schedule against UMBC Sunday in Orono at noon
Husson University Athletics Headlines –
Husson football picked up their first win of the season, beating Plymouth State in New Hampshire Saturday 10-7.
• Eagles 1-1, back home against Dean College this Friday night
Husson field hockey team opened their season on the road with a pair of losses
• Lost at 16th ranked MIT Saturday 10-1
• Lost 3-2 at Wheaton yesterday
• At New England College this Saturday
Husson soccer swept UMaine-Farmington
• Women won 4-nothing, with 4 different goal scorers
o Eagles 2-2
o Home against Bates tomorrow night at 7
• Men won 2-1, all goals were scored in the first half
o Eagles 3-0-1 (started season with a tie against USM)
o At Bowdoin tomorrow afternoon at 4
UMPI Athletics Headlines -
The UMaine Presque Isle Owls had their soccer home openers this weekend.
• The men lost to Fisher Sunday 5-3, the Owls dropped to 0-3 after losing at Maine Maritime Academy Saturday 3-0
o The goals Sunday were the first of the season for the UMPI men
• The women won their home opener yesterday beating Fisher 5-1
o Hannah Rossignol had a hat trick, two of those assisted by Alexis Ireland, Ireland also scored on an assist from Rossignol.
o Owls are 1-2, they also lost to MMA Saturday 5-1
Thomas College Athletics Headlines -
The Thomas College Terriers opened up the NAC schedule this weekend at Northern Vermont University - Lyndon
• The men improved to 3-0 to start the year with an 8-0 win
• The women scored their first goals of the year, and picked up their first win beating NVU-Lyndon 2-1
o The Terriers are 1-3 this season
Maine Maritime Academy Athletics Headlines -
MMA men's and women's soccer both beat UMaine Presque Isle Saturday
• The Mariners women's soccer team lost to Bowdoin in Castine 9-0 Sunday