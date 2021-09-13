Recap of a Busy Sports Weekend for UMaine, Husson And More

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine football team was beaten by James Madison Saturday in Virginia 55-7, as the Bears drop to 0-2 to start the year.

• Maine Quarterback Joe Fagnano left the game in the first quarter with what the University said was a lower leg injury

o He was taken to the hospital for X-Rays which came back negative

o Now reports from the Bangor Daily indicate it is an ankle sprain and according to Nick Charlton Fagnano is in a boot and will be out, but it’s not known for how long.

• Redshirt Freshman Derek Robertson replaced Fagnano and completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and his first career touchdown

• Maine hosts Merrimack this Saturday, with kickoff at noon

o Warriors are 2-0 with wins against UConn and Holy Cross to start the year

UMaine field hockey lost both games on the road this weekend to a pair of top 25 ranked teams.

• Bears lost to 23rd ranked Kent State Saturday 4-3 in overtime, their 5th straight overtime game to start the season

• Maine lost at 5th ranked Northwestern 5-nothing yesterday

• Bears 1-and-5 to start the year, Wildcats 6-1

Maine women’s soccer had a 1 nothing lead against Marist yesterday on campus, but that lead only stood for about 4 minutes before the Red Foxes evened the score and it finished in a 1-1 tie.

• Maine 2-1-2

• Final non-conference game of the year

• Open America East schedule against UMBC Sunday in Orono at noon

Husson University Athletics Headlines –

Husson football picked up their first win of the season, beating Plymouth State in New Hampshire Saturday 10-7.

• Eagles 1-1, back home against Dean College this Friday night

Husson field hockey team opened their season on the road with a pair of losses

• Lost at 16th ranked MIT Saturday 10-1

• Lost 3-2 at Wheaton yesterday

• At New England College this Saturday

Husson soccer swept UMaine-Farmington

• Women won 4-nothing, with 4 different goal scorers

o Eagles 2-2

o Home against Bates tomorrow night at 7

• Men won 2-1, all goals were scored in the first half

o Eagles 3-0-1 (started season with a tie against USM)

o At Bowdoin tomorrow afternoon at 4

UMPI Athletics Headlines -

The UMaine Presque Isle Owls had their soccer home openers this weekend.

• The men lost to Fisher Sunday 5-3, the Owls dropped to 0-3 after losing at Maine Maritime Academy Saturday 3-0

o The goals Sunday were the first of the season for the UMPI men

• The women won their home opener yesterday beating Fisher 5-1

o Hannah Rossignol had a hat trick, two of those assisted by Alexis Ireland, Ireland also scored on an assist from Rossignol.

o Owls are 1-2, they also lost to MMA Saturday 5-1

Thomas College Athletics Headlines -

The Thomas College Terriers opened up the NAC schedule this weekend at Northern Vermont University - Lyndon

• The men improved to 3-0 to start the year with an 8-0 win

• The women scored their first goals of the year, and picked up their first win beating NVU-Lyndon 2-1

o The Terriers are 1-3 this season

Maine Maritime Academy Athletics Headlines -

MMA men's and women's soccer both beat UMaine Presque Isle Saturday

• The Mariners women's soccer team lost to Bowdoin in Castine 9-0 Sunday