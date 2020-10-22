Recapping The Boxing Title Fight With A Former Champ

Former two time lightweight champion, and Maine native Joey Gamache was in the training camp and in the corner of Teofimo Lopez Junior as he unified the lightweight belts for the first time in boxing history.

Gamache was brought in as an assistant trainer when Lopez won the IBF title against Richard Commey, and then he returned in the preparations for the unification bout between Lopez and Vasily Lomachenko that happened Saturday October 17th when Lopez won a unanimous decision and unified all four belts.

Gamache joined The Morning Line to discuss the fight and how the bout went according to their game plan and Lopez showed his variety of skills. We also talked about if there would be a rematch and this is a fight we would see again. And based on the number of viewers it could happen, but would anything change in the second meeting between the two? Or are there bigger and more challenging fights in the future for the 23 year old Lopez?

We talked about that and we caught up some with Gamache about what is going on with other fighters he is training including one big name looking to get back in contention for a shot at the heavyweight championship.

The conversation wrapped up with a little discussion about how boxing is still going in Maine, and Joe Gamache Senior is still training fighters in Maine.

You can listen to the full interview with Gamache below.

The Morning Line airs on 92.9 The Ticket from 6 to 8 each weekday morning.