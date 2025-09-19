Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football week 3 winners
Friday night lights return to Ticket TV tonight as the 2-0 Brewer Witches play host to the 1-1 Nokomis Warriors.
Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark have the call from Doyle Field beginning around 6:45pm, with the kickoff to follow at 7pm.
That's one of the 25 games on the list this week for Mr. Ernesto, who is in search of a bounce back performance after a 16-8 showing last week dropped him under the magic number of .800.
Here's who Ernie's got on the gridiron in Week 3...
Last week: 16-8 (.667)
Season: 37-12 (.755)
Friday’s games -
At Bangor 27, Lawrence 14
Cony 35, at Mt. Blue 15
Skowhegan 20, at Messalonskee 19
Nokomis 24, at Brewer 16
At Foxcroft Academy 28, Old Town 20
Hermon 30, at Oceanside 12
Medomak Valley 30, at Hampden Academy 16
At MCI 14, Madison 12
John Bapst 34, at Mattanawcook Academy 14
Wells 22, at Gardiner 18
Winthrop 30, Lisbon 6
Winslow 24, Freeport 23
Leavitt 32, York 14
At Maranacook 18, Belfast 12
MDI 27, at Waterville 14
Old Orchard Beach 34, at Stearns 18
At Orono 24, Houlton 22
At Sacopee Valley 22, Boothbay 8
Saturday’s games -
At Camden Hills 31, Ellsworth 14
Bucksport 22, at Traip Academy 12
Dexter 22, at Mount View 6
Telstar 18, St. John Valley 12
Colleges
Saturday’s games -
At Georgia Southern 34, Maine 21
At Husson 36, Worcester Polytechnic Institute 17
At Norwich 32, Maine Maritime Academy 7