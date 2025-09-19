Friday night lights return to Ticket TV tonight as the 2-0 Brewer Witches play host to the 1-1 Nokomis Warriors.

Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark have the call from Doyle Field beginning around 6:45pm, with the kickoff to follow at 7pm.

That's one of the 25 games on the list this week for Mr. Ernesto, who is in search of a bounce back performance after a 16-8 showing last week dropped him under the magic number of .800.

Here's who Ernie's got on the gridiron in Week 3...

Last week: 16-8 (.667)

Season: 37-12 (.755)

Friday’s games -

At Bangor 27, Lawrence 14

Cony 35, at Mt. Blue 15

Skowhegan 20, at Messalonskee 19

Nokomis 24, at Brewer 16

At Foxcroft Academy 28, Old Town 20

Hermon 30, at Oceanside 12

Medomak Valley 30, at Hampden Academy 16

At MCI 14, Madison 12

John Bapst 34, at Mattanawcook Academy 14

Wells 22, at Gardiner 18

Winthrop 30, Lisbon 6

Winslow 24, Freeport 23

Leavitt 32, York 14

At Maranacook 18, Belfast 12

MDI 27, at Waterville 14

Old Orchard Beach 34, at Stearns 18

At Orono 24, Houlton 22

At Sacopee Valley 22, Boothbay 8

Saturday’s games -

At Camden Hills 31, Ellsworth 14

Bucksport 22, at Traip Academy 12

Dexter 22, at Mount View 6

Telstar 18, St. John Valley 12

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

At Georgia Southern 34, Maine 21

At Husson 36, Worcester Polytechnic Institute 17

At Norwich 32, Maine Maritime Academy 7