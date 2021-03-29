Recapping The First Home Weekend For Maine Baseball

The Black Bears improved to 7-4 overall, and 2-1 in America East after taking 2 out of 3 games against UMBC in the conference and Mahaney Diamond opener.

Maine swept the two games Saturday winning 4-1 and 10-2. The first game was highlighted by a 16 strikeout performance by pitcher Nick Sinacola, which is just one win off the school record for most strikeouts in a game.

Head Coach Nick Derba joined The Morning Line to talk about the weekend, and the performance of the Bears ace on the mound.

We also discussed the new look for the conference and the new alignment and what we know about the America East at this point.

Listen back to our conversation again here.