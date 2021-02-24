Red Gendron On Returning From 27-Day Layoff

University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron joined The Drive on Wednesday and admitted it's been difficult for his program to play catch-up in their return to action following nearly a month without games.

The Black Bears returned to the ice last weekend and suffered losses of 4-2 and 3-0, albeit against the #1 ranked team in the country, B.C.

This weekend, Maine heads to Storrs, Connecticut to take on a UCONN program that will be playing its 20th and 21st games of the season, compared to just the 13th and 14th on the year for the Black Bears.