Red Gendron On Returning From 27-Day Layoff

Monty J. Rand

University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron joined The Drive on Wednesday and admitted it's been difficult for his program to play catch-up in their return to action following nearly a month without games.

The Black Bears returned to the ice last weekend and suffered losses of 4-2 and 3-0, albeit against the #1 ranked team in the country, B.C.

This weekend, Maine heads to Storrs, Connecticut to take on a UCONN program that will be playing its 20th and 21st games of the season, compared to just the 13th and 14th on the year for the Black Bears.

Red Gendron via Twitter
