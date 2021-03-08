Red Gendron Previews Playoff Match-up vs. UNH

Fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over #6 Massachusetts in the final game of the regular season, Maine hockey head coach Red Gendron joined The Drive to preview Wednesday's Hockey East Playoffs Opening Round showdown vs. the rival UNH Wildcats.

Maine, who split the first series of the season at UNH back in December, brings a 7-1 record in their last eight contests vs. the Wildcats into Wednesday's game, set for 4:30 p.m. at The Alfond.

It will be the first home game of the season for Maine Hockey, who enter the Hockey East playoffs as the #8 seed. UNH was in line to be the #10 seed in the tournament, but were bumped up to #9 once it was determined Merrimack College could not take part in the postseason due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Hear Coach Gendron's full thoughts on the upcoming match-up right here -