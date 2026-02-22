Championship Saturday – February 21 [RESULTS]
What a way to end Tourney 2026, with the crowning of 14 regional champions. Here are the results from Saturday, February 21st.
Congratulations to all and best of luck to everyone playing in Gold Ball games on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28th!
Bangor
Class S North
- Girls - #1 Wisdom 41. #2 Katahdin 26
- Boys #2 Easton 58 #1 Jonesport-Beals 42
Class D North
- Girls #4 Penobscot Valley 53 #1 Machias 37
- Boys #1 Machias 61 . #2 Madawaska 57
Class C North
- Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy 41. #3 Foxcroft Academy 22
- Boys #3 Fort Kent 48 Caribou 47
Augusta
Class S South
- Girls - #1 Valley 79. #3 Forest Hills 29
- Boys #1 Valley 89. #3 Forest Hills 42
Class D South
- Girls #1 Mt. Abram 50. #3 Buckfield 38
- Boys #2 Monmouth Academy 60 #1 Mt. Abram 42
Class C South
- Girls #1 Spruce Mountain 51 . #3 Wells 29
- Boys # 3 Maranacook 49 #1 Spruce Mountain 47
Class A - Portland Cross Insurance Center
- Girls #1 Cheverus 46. #3 South Portland 35
- Boys #6 Portland 48 #5 Cheverus 30
