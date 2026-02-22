What a way to end Tourney 2026, with the crowning of 14 regional champions. Here are the results from Saturday, February 21st.

Congratulations to all and best of luck to everyone playing in Gold Ball games on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28th!

Bangor

Class S North

Girls - #1 Wisdom 41. #2 Katahdin 26

Boys #2 Easton 58 #1 Jonesport-Beals 42

Class D North

Girls #4 Penobscot Valley 53 #1 Machias 37

Boys #1 Machias 61 . #2 Madawaska 57

Class C North

Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy 41. #3 Foxcroft Academy 22

Boys #3 Fort Kent 48 Caribou 47

Augusta

Class S South

Girls - #1 Valley 79. #3 Forest Hills 29

Boys #1 Valley 89. #3 Forest Hills 42

Class D South

Girls #1 Mt. Abram 50. #3 Buckfield 38

Boys #2 Monmouth Academy 60 #1 Mt. Abram 42

Class C South

Girls #1 Spruce Mountain 51 . #3 Wells 29

Boys # 3 Maranacook 49 #1 Spruce Mountain 47

Class A - Portland Cross Insurance Center

Girls #1 Cheverus 46. #3 South Portland 35

Boys #6 Portland 48 #5 Cheverus 30

