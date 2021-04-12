Remembering Red

In an effort to pay tribute to Dennis "Red" Gendron the 6th head coach in the history of the UMaine hockey program, we chatted with former play Jack Rodrigue who was part of the 92-93 National Championship team, but before that he spent a lot of team with Red Gendron getting ready to play for the Black Bears.

He shared stories and thoughts of Gendron, Greg Hirsch who was also on that team also reflected on memories of Red the coach and the person.

The Gendron family request in lieu of flowers any donations be made in his name to the Grant Standbrook fund at the University of Maine.