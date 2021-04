This week in Cinema Savvy Brandon Doyen lets us know if we should watch Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk.

He also takes a look at the hidden camera, prank movie Bad Trip starring Eric Andre.

Courtesy : Orion Pictures and Netflix

Of the two which one should you watch? Or should you check out both? Maybe skip them both?

It all depends on your tastes, and Brandon lets us know how these films might fit in to your viewing plans for this weekend.