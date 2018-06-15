Rogerson, Parke Among Senior Game All Stars

Some familiar names are on the rosters for next week's North vs South High School Senior All Star games to be played at Colby College in Waterville.

Bangor catcher Tyler Parke, who hit the walk-off grand slam to propel the Rams into a fifth straight Class A state title game and Brewer's standout shortstop Logan Rogerson are among the players for the Class A&B North team. Check out the roster below...

Maine Baseball Coaches Assn

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo / Brewer HS Kobe Rogerson

The Class C&D All Star game begins at 3:30pm next Thursday. The Mr. Baseball John Winkin Award will be announced at 6:30pm followed by the Class A&B All Star game. Check out the C&D roster below...

Maine Baseball Coaches Assn

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo / Bangor Christian HS Dean Grass

NOTE: Tyler Parke, Logan Rogerson and Dean Grass are among the players who will play in Monday's Maine vs New Hampshire Senior All Star game. That game will be played in Nashua, NH...The Maine Underclass Showcase Game is next Wednesday at St. Jospeh's College in Standish. This game features many of the standout freshmen, sophomore and junior players.